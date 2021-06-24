Cancel
Report: Indiana Pacers to hire Rick Carlisle as head coach

By Scott Rafferty
Sporting News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt didn't take Rick Carlisle long to find his next coaching job. According to ESPN's Tim MacMahon, the Indiana Pacers are hiring Carlisle to replace Nate Bjorkgren as the team's head coach. Carlisle will sign a four-year, $29.0 million contract with the Pacers, MacMahon adds. Following 13 seasons with the...

NBANBA

Rick Carlisle brings optimistic vision back to Pacers' bench

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Rick Carlisle chose the Indiana Pacers for many reasons. He enjoyed his first two stints in Indianapolis, already had strong relationships with team owner Herb Simon and president of basketball operations Kevin Pritchard and thought the roster was a good fit for his coaching style. The Pacers...
NBAhoopsrumors.com

Central Notes: Pacers, Nored, Green, Grant, Carlisle

The Pacers are close to hiring former Hornets assistant coach Ronald Nored to join Rick Carlisle‘s staff, J. Michael of the Indianapolis Star tweets. Nored reportedly received consideration for the Wizards’ head coaching job. It’s not clear if he remains a candidate for that position, but presumably if he takes an assistant job in Indiana he wouldn’t expect to be hired by Washington.
NBA1075thefan.com

Rick Carlisle Calls In for First Solo Interview Since Returning to Pacers

New Indiana Pacers Head Coach Rick Carlisle was a busy man on Wednesday afternoon. Thankfully he had a pretty comfy chair to lounge in down at his summer home in South Carolina. First, it was about an hour long press conference with the Indianapolis media through Zoom. While sporting a...
NBANBA

Homecoming Made Perfect Sense for Carlisle, Pacers

Rick Carlisle's return to the Pacers is, in many ways, a family reunion. Indiana is where Carlisle served as an assistant under Larry Bird from 1997-2000, winning an Eastern Conference championship and preparing to become a head coach, which he did in Detroit in 2001. It's where he returned as...
NBAwatchstadium.com

Why the Pacers Will Have Success With Rick Carlisle

Rick Carlisle is returning to coach the Pacers after spending the last 13 seasons with the Mavericks. Pat Garrity and Shams Charania discuss why he should have success with the players Indiana has under contract.
NBAIbj.com

SPORTS: Carlisle’s second chance will be good for the Pacers

The last we saw of Rick Carlisle coaching the Indiana Pacers, things were unraveling. His previous run as their head coach saw the immediate splash of a 61-win season and trip to the conference finals, followed by a 44-win season ruptured by a historic calamity at the Palace of Auburn Hills that still ended nobly with a second-round playoff loss. That was followed by a 41-win season and first-round playoff exit, and his time with the Pacers concluded with a 35-win season that didn’t qualify for the playoffs.
NBAchatsports.com

On Portland/Dallas and Rick Carlisle’s Press Conference

Good morning and happy Thursday Pacers fans. We are officially 4 weeks from the 2021 NBA draft (July 29th), entering the last few games of the Eastern Conference Finals, and eagerly awaiting Chris Paul’s first shot at an NBA title. Rick Carlisle’s introductory press conference was held early afternoon yesterday...
NBASouth Bend Tribune

Doyel: New Pacers coach Rick Carlisle has fascinating thoughts on Sabonis-Turner

Someone’s asking Rick Carlisle about playing with two big men, because it’s the only question that matters around here. As good as they are, the Indiana Pacers’ trio of 20-ppg perimeter scorers – T.J. Warren, Caris LeVert and Malcolm Brogdon – are just pieces to fit around 6-11 centers Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner, assuming the Pacers keep both bigs. That’s the decision the Pacers have to make. Until then, nothing else matters.
NBAIndy Cornrows

Rick Carlisle gets to work at Fieldhouse for Pacers

Pacers head coach, Rick Carlisle spent much of last week making the media rounds in Indy before enjoying the Fourth of July weekend. Carlisle’s introductory (re-introductory?) press conference was done via Zoom from his vacation home on the South Carolina coast. Almost seemed fitting since the deal to coach the Pacers was struck over the phone. He still had to actually finalize his reported 4-year deal by signing in person this week. I guess they don’t have DocuSign.
NBAIndy Cornrows

Report: Ronald Nored expected to join Pacers coaching staff

After nearly nine years of bouncing around between the NBA, G League, and NCAA, ex-Butler guard Ronald Nored, who played four years for Brad Stevens, getting to the NCAA Championship game in 2010 and 2011, is expected to return to Indiana as an assistant on Rick Carlisle’s staff, reports Yahoo’s Chris Haynes.
NBAWashington Times

Charles Barkley to leave ‘Inside the NBA,’ blames cancel culture: ‘We can’t even have fun any more’

Basketball legend Charles Barkley will be leaving his decades-long hosting gig on TNT’s “Inside the NBA” program — and he blames cancel culture. In an appearance on Washington sports-radio station WJFK, 106.7 The Fan, Mr. Barkley slammed as “jackasses” the social-justice warriors who launch online attacks, and even criticized his bosses and co-hosts on TNT.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBANBA Analysis Network

This Heat-Warriors trade lands Jimmy Butler in Golden State

If there is one NBA team that could be looking to make a move for another star, it could be the Golden State Warriors. We have seen them do this in the past and after the season they just had, it could happen again. The Dubs have been down the past two years because of injuries and could be looking to turn it around right away.
NBAPosted by
Larry Brown Sports

Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo banned from Dallas establishment

One Dallas establishment stays so faithful to the Mavericks that they have banned poorly-performing players of the home team from visiting their venue. Yes, an entertainment venue in Rockwall, Texas called Shenaniganz has banned Lamar Odom, Rajon Rondo and DeAndre Jordan from visiting the place. A patron noticed the funny...
NBAYardbarker

No one wants to play with Luka Doncic, Mavericks?

The prevailing wisdom over the past year has been that the Dallas Mavericks are a single piece away from being a legitimate championship contender. With Luka Doncic and one other star, most feel like Dallas would be unstoppable. Finding that second star, however, might not be as easy as anticipated.

