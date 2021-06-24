Where you can keep cool during the Western Washington heat wave

With temperatures expected to be high and even upward of 100 degrees this weekend, you’ll likely be seeking relief from the oppressive heat.

An excessive heat warning is in effect for Western Washington from Friday afternoon to Monday at 9 p.m.

People who live in Western Washington aren’t used to such high temperatures, and even if you do have an air conditioning unit at home, it might not be enough to keep your whole space cool.

KIRO 7 Meteorologist Nick Allard said the main weather observation station for Seattle, located at SEA -- Seattle-Tacoma International Airport -- has only recorded temperatures of 100 degrees or more twice. Going back to the 1890s, when official temperatures were recorded at the Federal Building, two more instances of temperatures of 100 or more were recorded, bringing the total to just four times we’ve had such heat in Seattle.

The record temperature of 103 in Seattle happened in July 2009, and it looks like we could break that record on Monday.

“(Saturday) will be the hottest June day ever in Seattle, but that record won’t last long. The strong area of high pressure will stick around on Sunday and Monday as well. We should feel some cooler ocean air at the coast on Monday, but inland we will not. Highs on Sunday will be around 103 degrees, and 104 degrees on Monday,” Allard said on Friday. “The highs I mentioned are only for Seattle. Areas south of the city will be anywhere from 103 to 110 degrees on Sunday and Monday.”

With capacity restrictions still in place because of the coronavirus, there may be fewer options for where you can cool off if too many people are at the mall or movie theater.

But don’t worry! We’ve found plenty of places where you can go to get out of the heat.

King County

Swimming Beaches

Beaches may sound like a no-brainer if you’re a fan of the water. Just be sure to drink plenty of water, frequently apply sunscreen and limit the amount of time spent in direct sunlight. Find a list here.

>>Issaquah

A cooling center will be open at the Issaquah Community Center at 301 Rainier Blvd South on Saturday, June 26 and Sunday, June 27 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.

>>Seattle

Lifeguarded Beaches (starting Saturday, June 26, noon to 7 p.m. weekdays and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays)

Matthews, 9300 51st Ave. NE through September 5

Madison, 1900 43rd Ave. E through September 5

Mt. Baker, 2301 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5

Seward, 5902 Lake Washington Blvd. S through September 5

West Green Lake, 7312 W Green Lake Dr. through September 5

Magnuson, park entrance at NE 65th and Sand Point Way NE through August 28

Madrona, 853 Lake Washington Blvd. through August 28

Pritchard Beach, 8400 55th S through August 28

Outdoor Pools

“Pop” Mounger Pool, 2535 32nd W, daily, 9 a.m. to 5: 30 p.m., find public swim times.

Colman Pool, 8603 Fauntleroy Way SW, daily, noon to 7 p.m., find public swim times.

Wading pools (starting Saturday, June 26, noon-7 p.m. unless otherwise listed)

Volunteer, 1400 E Galer St, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

East Queen Anne, 160 Howe St., Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Powell Barnett, 352 Martin Luther King Way, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Dahl, 7700 25th Ave. NE, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

Soundview, 1590 NW 90th St., Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

Bitter Lake 13035 Linden Ave. N, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Green Lake (opens 7/2), N 73rd and E Green Lake Dr. N, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Van Asselt, 2820 S Myrtle St., Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Delridge, 4501 Delridge Way SW, (12pm to 5:30pm), Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

South Park, 8319 8th Ave. S, Sat/Sun/Mon/Tues

Lincoln, 8600 Fauntleroy Ave. SW, Thurs/Fri/Sat/Sun

Spray Parks (starting Saturday, June 26, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily)

Beacon Mountain at Jefferson Park, 3901 Beacon Ave. S

John C. Little, 6961 37th Ave. S

Lower Judkins, 2150 S Norman St.

Georgetown Playfield, 750 S Homer St.

Highland Park, 1100 SW Cloverdale

Lake Union Park, 860 Terry Ave. N

Miller Community Center, 330 19th Ave. E

Northacres Park, 12800 1st Ave. NE

Yesler Terrace Park , 917 Yesler Way

Seattle Public Libraries

Seattle Public Libraries are at a reduced 50% capacity, masks are still required for everyone, and physical distancing remains in place, but they are air conditioned. Check library hours at SPL.org, or by calling the Ask Us line at 206-386-4636, before visiting.

Ballard Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Beacon Hill Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Broadview Branch: Hours: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Central Library: Levels 1, 3 and 5 open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Levels 1, 3 and 5 open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays Delridge Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays

Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays and Wednesdays Douglass-Truth Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Greenwood Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

High Point Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

International District/Chinatown Branch: Reopening Sunday, June 27. Hours: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Lake City Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

Magnolia Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays and Fridays; noon to 6 p.m. Sundays

Rainier Beach Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays

South Park Branch: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Saturdays

Seattle Parks Community Centers

International District/Chinatown Community Center: Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday and Monday

Northgate Community Center: Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Rainier Beach Community Center: Open from 2 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and Sunday

Senior Centers

Greenwood Senior Center: 525 N 85th St., open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Pike Market Senior Center: 85 Pike St. suite 200, open from 8:20 a.m. to 1 p.m. daily

Senior Center of West Seattle: 4217 SW Oregon St., open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Southeast Seattle Senior Center: 4655 S Holly St., open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday

Central Area Senior Center: 500 30th Ave. S, open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Wallingford Community Senior Center: 4649 Sunnyside Ave. N, suite 140, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday

Day Centers for homeless

Community Drop-In Center at Seattle Indian Center: 1265 S Main St. suite 105, open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday; 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Sat/Sun

God’s Lil Acre: 12521 33rd Ave. NE, open from 9 a.m. to noon & 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Immanuel Community Services: 1215 Thomas St., open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday

The Salvation Army Jefferson Day Center: Fourth Ave. & Jefferson St., open from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Daily

Peter’s Place/Compass Hygiene Center: 77 S Washington St., open from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday

Urban Rest Stop - Ballard: 2014-B NW 57th St., open from 6:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Monday through Friday

Urban Rest Stop - Downtown: 1924 Ninth Ave., open from 5:30 a.m. to 9:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 8 a.m to 2 p.m. Sat/Sun

Women’s Day Center: 1830 Ninth Ave., open from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday

Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center for homeless

The Human Services Department confirmed Thursday that it will open an emergency 24-hour emergency cooling shelter at Fisher Pavilion at Seattle Center, located at 305 Harrison Street, to provide relief from the elements for those experiencing homelessness. This is in addition to the current shelter open at Exhibition Hall at Seattle Center. This emergency shelter will be open from the morning of Saturday, June 26, through the morning of Tuesday, June 29. The shelter will be operated by the Salvation Army with capacity for 73 people. Meals will be provided to guests by Operation Sack Lunch.

Seattle Center

Seattle Center Armory will reopen to public on July 1

Seattle Center Armory Food & Event Hall: Open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily starting July 1

International Fountain: Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily starting July 1

Seattle partnering with Pacific Place and Northgate Station during heat

During extreme heat events, the city of Seattle will partner with local malls and movie theaters in providing places to cool off and get access to air conditioning. The city has partnered with Pacific Place to provide promotions to those who stop by to cool off through Monday, June 28. The promotions are listed below and optional:

AMC: Unlimited popcorn refills through Wednesday, June 30

AT&T: Buy two accessories, get one free

Aveda: Free liter of hand and body wash with $125 purchase through Sunday, June 27

Bezel & Kiln: Free gift with $50 purchase

Ghost Gallery: 10% off all purchases

The Handmade Showroom: Free gift with $20 purchase

Pike Place Chowder: 10% off chilled gazpacho

>>Sammamish

A cooling station will be available at the Sammamish YMCA in one of their community rooms. There will be chairs and coolers with bottled waters. It will be open during their normal business hours: Tuesday through Friday: 5 a.m. to 8 p.m.; open noon to 3 p.m. with limited operations (no pool access). Also open Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Pierce County

The Pierce County Library System has locations open for browsing and checkout. Find a list of branches and hours here.

>>Fife

A cooling center will be open at the Fife Community Center at 2111 54th Avenue East from Saturday, June 26 through Monday, June 28 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. Bottled water, games, a do-it-yourself craft station and Wi-Fi is available. Masks are required for those who are not fully vaccinated.

>>Gig Harbor

Chapel Hill Church at 7700 Skansie Avenue will be open from 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26, Sunday, June 27 and Monday, June 28.

>>Pierce Transit

If you’re headed to a cooling center, just tell the driver where you’re headed for a free round-trip ride, Friday through Monday.

>>Parkland

A cooling tent set up by Pierce County Emergency Management will be available at the Church for All Nations parking lot at 111 112th Street East. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 26.

Puyallup

The South Hill Mall in Puyallup will operate a cooling center from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday and 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday.

>>Tacoma

Tacoma Public Libraries are open Thursday through Saturday. Capacity is limited to 50%.

Find a list of Tacoma pools and spraygrounds open this weekend.

Snohomish County

Find a list of Snohomish County libraries open this weekend.

Thurston County

An emergency cooling center will be open from noon to 6 p.m. at 108 State Avenue Northwest from Saturday, June 26 to Monday, June 28.

