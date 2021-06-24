Why Russia Went Crazy When a British Warship ‘Entered’ Its Territory

Cancel
Cover picture for the articleIn the future annals of military history, it is unlikely Wednesday’s “Destroyer HMS Defender incident” will be little more than a footnote, yet this week there has been a lot of back and forth on whether each nation was justified in its actions. Russia has accused the British of a needless provocation while the Royal Navy maintains it was taking the most direct route across the Black Sea as its warship traveled from Odessa, Ukraine to Georgia.

Military19fortyfive.com

Russia Just Threatened to Attack the Royal Navy (That Means a War with NATO)

Russia has a very blunt message for the Royal Navy – as well as any nation that might “violate” its borders – next time it won’t stop at warning shots. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov warned on Thursday that his country won’t hesitate to fire on any warship or plane that crosses into Russian territorial waters or airspace.
Militaryrealcleardefense.com

F-35B From British Carrier Flies Over Russian Forces

The Russian naval task force deployed to Syria in recent days appears to have stepped up its drills in the eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, a recent video shows that at least some of the Russian participants have been shadowed by F-35B stealth jets operating from the U.K. Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth that’s conducting combat operations in the region, against ISIS targets. The latest Russian maneuvers come as tensions between Moscow and the United Kingdom remain high, after a Royal Navy destroyer sailed in waters close to Russian-occupied Crimea last week, and as large-scale, U.S.-led maneuvers in the Black Sea kick off today.
Hawaii StatePosted by
Newsweek

Russian Navy Warships Come Within Two Dozen Miles of Hawaii

Russian navy vessels closed in on the coast of Hawaii in a provocative move by Moscow during its largest military exercises in the region since the end of the Cold War. Although the Russian ships did not enter U.S. territorial waters, Navy Captain Mike Kafka, spokesperson for U.S. Indo-Pacific Command, said they had got within "approximately 20 to 30 nautical miles (23 to 34 statute miles) off the coast of Hawaii."
Military19fortyfive.com

Tank Death Match: Russia’s Killer T-90 vs. America’s M1 Abrams Tank (Who Dies?)

While the T-14 Armata might be Russia’s latest and greatest tank, it still is not ready for service. In order to bolster the capabilities of their more conventional tank fleet while the Armata is being prepared, Russia continues to modernize its current “top-tier” tanks, such as the T-90. Recently forty T-90Ms, the latest variant of the T-90, were reported to be ready for delivery in the near future to combat units. Similar to the M1A2 SEP v3, this is an upgrade kit that builds upon and improves the capabilities of the tank. It is unknown at this time whether the T-90Ms being delivered are kits being retrofitted to T-90s or T-90As. But how do these two souped-up tanks compare?
POTUSPosted by
The Hill

China says its military 'drove away' US warship

Chinese officials on Monday said that its military drove a U.S. warship out of a disputed area of the South China Sea, The Associated Press reported. A People’s Liberation Army (PLA) spokesperson said on social media that it sent ships and planes to the area after the USS Benfold entered an area around the Paracel Islands that is claimed by Beijing.
Military19fortyfive.com

What If the U.S. Military Never Invaded Iraq?

Every player of the popular video game Civilization knows to hit the save button before engaging in the risky, stupid invasion of a foreign country. In the case of the 2003 invasion of Iraq, it became apparent after the first few months that the war was not working out as its framers had envisioned. The failure to find weapons of mass destruction was only the icing, so to speak, on the disaster of failed reconciliation, state collapse, and executive incompetence.
Military19fortyfive.com

India’s Aircraft Carrier Nightmare Won’t End (Blame Russia and a Fire)

India has long purchased weapons from Russia, despite frequent cost overruns and other problems. And probably the poster child of this issue is the INS Vikramaditya, one very expensive rebuilt aircraft carrier. “Of all India’s Russian procurement woes, none speak more to the dysfunctional relationship between the two countries than...
Military19fortyfive.com

The U.S. Military’s Worst Nightmare? Russia Almost Built a Nuclear Missile Train

On July 19, 2018 the Kremlin released a flurry of videos showing off various nuclear weapon systems under development ranging from the RS-28 Satan 2 ballistic missile, Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, and even an ocean-spanning nuclear torpedo designed to smash coastal metropolises with tsunami waves of irradiated water. However, one item...
MilitaryAviation Week

Germany To Arm Warships With Naval Strike Missile

LONDON—Germany plans to arm its warships with the Kongsberg Naval Strike Missile (NSM) as part of a joint cooperation agreement with Norway that includes submarines and associated mission systems. Germany will arm its F124, F125 and F125 frigates with the NSM Block 1A weapon, which on the F124 and... Subscription...
Politicstalesbuzz.com

Russia could sink United Kingdom warship without triggering ‘world war’

Russian forces could sink a British warship without triggering a “world war,” according to Russian President Vladimir Putin, who predicted Moscow would prevail if shooting broke out. “You said the world teetered on the brink of a world war. No, of course not,” Putin said during an annual question-and-answer session...
Politicsalbuquerqueexpress.com

Britain, Russia Still At Odds Over Warship Incident In Black Sea

Britain and Russia have once again clashed over an incident last week in the Black Sea as a British warship passed by Ukraine's Crimean Peninsula, which Russia seized in 2014. President Vladimir Putin reiterated during his annual call-in show on June 30 that one of Russia's warships fired warning shots and that a warplane dropped bombs in the path of Britain's HMS Defender to force it from an area near Crimea that Moscow claims as its territorial waters.
PoliticsVoice of America

As Russia Enters Election Season, an Opposition Crackdown Unfolds

With poll numbers for pro-Putin political parties sinking ahead of Russia’s scheduled fall parliamentary elections, the Kremlin has launched a new campaign strategy: clearing the field of would-be challengers. From Moscow, Charles Maynes reports. Camera: Ricardo Marquina Montañana, Agency. Produced by: Henry Hernandez.

