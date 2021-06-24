Pittsburgh Symphony plans return to Heinz Hall live audiences

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will return to Heinz Hall in September with a full orchestra in front of live audiences.

“When we return in September, it will have been a shocking drought of 18 months since we’ve all been together at Heinz Hall,” said Melia Tourangeau, PSO president and CEO.

The upcoming 78-concert season includes BNY Mellon Grand Classics dates and PNC Pops subscription series, featuring 50 classical concerts (including the Gala and two special concerts); 26 concerts in the Pops series; and two Learning & Community Engagement concerts.

The 2021-22 season will be PSO’s 14th under the direction of Music Director Manfred Honeck, the first season with in-person audiences at Heinz Hall under the direction of Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling, and the 126th in the orchestra’s history.

It also marks the 50th anniversary of Heinz Hall, the symphony’s home in downtown Pittsburgh, which has been undergoing some renovations during the pandemic shutdown.

The symphony will welcome 16 artists originally scheduled for the 2020-21 season, four artists whose appearances were canceled late in the 2019-20 season and three artists who missed both of those seasons. Two commissions from the 125th season will be performed during the upcoming season.

“Thinking about the season ahead, I feel such gratitude for the gift of composers and musicians for creating exceptional art, from stalwarts like Tchaikovsky and Strauss, to modern contemporary voices like Gloria Isabel Ramos Triano, Wynton Marsalis, Vivian Fung and Michael Daugherty,” Tourangeau said.