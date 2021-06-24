Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Pittsburgh, PA

Pittsburgh Symphony plans return to Heinz Hall live audiences

By WPXI.com News Staff
Posted by 
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 19 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ve5hQ_0aeLmEi600

PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Symphony Orchestra will return to Heinz Hall in September with a full orchestra in front of live audiences.

“When we return in September, it will have been a shocking drought of 18 months since we’ve all been together at Heinz Hall,” said Melia Tourangeau, PSO president and CEO.

The upcoming 78-concert season includes BNY Mellon Grand Classics dates and PNC Pops subscription series, featuring 50 classical concerts (including the Gala and two special concerts); 26 concerts in the Pops series; and two Learning & Community Engagement concerts.

The 2021-22 season will be PSO’s 14th under the direction of Music Director Manfred Honeck, the first season with in-person audiences at Heinz Hall under the direction of Principal Pops Conductor Byron Stripling, and the 126th in the orchestra’s history.

It also marks the 50th anniversary of Heinz Hall, the symphony’s home in downtown Pittsburgh, which has been undergoing some renovations during the pandemic shutdown.

The symphony will welcome 16 artists originally scheduled for the 2020-21 season, four artists whose appearances were canceled late in the 2019-20 season and three artists who missed both of those seasons. Two commissions from the 125th season will be performed during the upcoming season.

“Thinking about the season ahead, I feel such gratitude for the gift of composers and musicians for creating exceptional art, from stalwarts like Tchaikovsky and Strauss, to modern contemporary voices like Gloria Isabel Ramos Triano, Wynton Marsalis, Vivian Fung and Michael Daugherty,” Tourangeau said.

Comments / 0

WPXI Pittsburgh

WPXI Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
43K+
Followers
57K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WPXI-TV News Pittsburgh is your source for breaking news, investigative stories, weather and sports coverage in Pittsburgh.

 https://www.wpxi.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Entertainment
Pittsburgh, PA
Government
City
Home, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Entertainment
Local
Pennsylvania Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wynton Marsalis
Person
Byron Stripling
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Downtown Pittsburgh#Art#Pittsburgh Symphony#Pso#Bny Mellon Grand Classics#Pnc Pops
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Performing Arts
News Break
Arts
News Break
Music
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Related
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Reuters

Biden visits Philadelphia to push for stalled voting rights measure

WASHINGTON, July 13 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden, under pressure from U.S. civil rights leaders, travels to Philadelphia on Tuesday to issue a strong appeal for congressional passage of sweeping Democratic-backed voting rights legislation stalled amid Republican opposition. Numerous Republican-controlled states have approved laws that either restrict voting or change...
Presidential ElectionPosted by
CNN

'We're buying some time': Texas Democrats heap pressure on Biden, Congress for voting rights action

(CNN) — Texas House Democrats said Tuesday they can only hold off Republicans' push for restrictive new voting laws for weeks, as they urged President Joe Biden and Democratic members of Congress to look for new ways to implement federal protections -- including backing South Carolina Rep. Jim Clyburn's call for a filibuster carve-out for voting rights legislation.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Reuters

Boeing cuts 787 production, suffers 737 MAX cancellation

SEATTLE, July 13 (Reuters) - Boeing Co (BA.N) said on Tuesday it will cut 787 production after finding another production-related structural defect, and a major customer partially canceled a 737 MAX order, in a double hit to the U.S. planemaker's COVID-19 pandemic recovery. Chicago-based Boeing now forecasts delivering fewer than...
TV SeriesPosted by
CBS News

"The Crown," "The Mandalorian" and "WandaVision" lead 2021 Emmy nominations

The nominations for the 73rd annual Emmy Awards were announced Tuesday with streaming channels taking a large and decisive lead in the battle against traditional cable shows. Netflix's "The Crown" and Disney+'s "The Mandalorian" tied for the most nominations with each show receiving 24 each. Not far behind, Marvel's "WandaVision" received 23 nominations, including one for the song "Agatha All Along."
POTUSPosted by
Fox News

Cuban regime supporters seen brandishing large clubs as protest crackdown continues

A large group of pro-regime Cubans took to the streets holding large clubs as they snaked through Havana to confront critics of the country's dictatorship. Over the weekend, mass protests broke out throughout the country as Cubans called for an end to the communist regime that has brought on a historic and crippling economic crisis. Chants of "Down with the dictatorship" rang throughout Havana's streets.
WorldPosted by
CBS News

England soccer players confront racist abuse head-on, say U.K. leaders helped "stoke the fire"

London — Members of England's national soccer team are speaking out against racist abuse directed at three Black players after England's loss to Italy in the European Championship finals Sunday night. Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka helped carry the England team through the tournament, but they missed penalty shots in the final match against Italy, and have been the targets of a torrent of racist abuse online.

Comments / 0

Community Policy