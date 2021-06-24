Cancel
Clementon, NJ

Finally! A South Jersey waterpark is set to reopen June 25

By Jen Ursillo
New Jersey 101.5
 18 days ago
The wait is finally over. Clementon Park & Splash World in Clementon will finally reopen for the 2021 season Friday, June 25. According to its Facebook page, Delaware Valley's only combination theme and water park was supposed to reopen the first weekend in June. Park officials said they had been working diligently with state and borough authorities for more than two months to gain approval on all requirements needed to open safely.

