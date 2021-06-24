State House package aimed at alleviating teacher shortage in Michigan
LANSING MI (WKZO AM/FM) – Several state lawmakers have combined forces to put forth a package of bills designed to help alleviate the teacher shortage in Michigan. State Rep. Christine Morse, D-Texas Township, and 13 fellow Democrats are proposing 18 bills, ranging from modification of how teachers are evaluated, to whether teachers can have a say in whether students who cannot read at grade level by 3rd grade are held back, to requiring the state to pay for teachers’ certification and recertification fees.wtvbam.com
