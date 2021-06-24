2021 Bridge Walk provides three options to participate the event

Perhaps the most pressing issue discussed by the Warsaw City Council at its Wednesday meeting was that of the bridge, recently closed by the city, located in the area of Warsaw known as “the Bottoms.” The 3-ton capacity bridge is in need of either repair or replacement and is now currently deemed unsafe by the city and state of Illinois. The City was apprised by the state of a letter they were soon to receive about the need to close the bridge; and therefore, as a proactive measure to mitigate any liability, the mayor and city officials closed the bridge as of Monday, June 28.