Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fort Bend County, TX

Delta variant found in 5 Fort Bend residents, health officials confirm

Posted by 
KHOU
KHOU
 18 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas — Five residents were confirmed to have tested positive for the delta variant of COVID-19, according to the Fort Bend County Health & Human Services. Health officials said three of the residents had received only one dose of the COVID vaccine and one had not been vaccinated at all prior to the start of their symptoms. The vaccine status of the fifth resident has not been determined.

www.khou.com

Comments / 0

KHOU

KHOU

Houston, TX
27K+
Followers
5K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

Houston local news

 https://www.khou.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Fort Bend County, TX
Local
Texas Health
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
City
Bend, TX
Fort Bend County, TX
Health
Local
Texas Vaccines
Local
Texas COVID-19 Vaccines
Fort Bend County, TX
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delta#Viruses#Covid#Fort Bend#Fbchhs#J J#Greek#Pfizer Biontech#Khou 11
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Pfizer
News Break
Health
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Politics
Country
India
News Break
Facebook
News Break
AstraZeneca
Related
Public Healthphillyvoice.com

Delta variant symptoms differ from previous COVID-19 illnesses, doctors say

Some doctors are reporting that COVID-19 patients infected with the Delta variant are experiencing different symptoms than other coronavirus patients, though most evidence is anecdotal. Instead of the loss of taste and smell, often one of the first COVID-19 symptoms, these patients are more likely to experience nasal congestion, sore...
Arkansas StateArkansas Online

Cases of virus in Arkansas exceed 2,000 in 3-day span

The spread of the coronavirus in Arkansas continued to accelerate over the weekend, data released Monday indicated, with the state's count of cases growing by more than 2,000 over a three-day span and the number of people hospitalized with the virus rising by 68. The state's death toll from the...
Las Vegas, NVbeckershospitalreview.com

Las Vegas hospital workers infected with COVID-19 after attending party

At least 11 employees of a Las Vegas hospital were infected with COVID-19 after attending a June party, according to emails from public health officials shared with the Review-Journal. The cluster of cases affected vaccinated employees of Sunrise Hospital and Medical Center, according to emails from the Southern Nevada Health...
PharmaceuticalsInternational Business Times

Is COVID-19 Vaccine Mix And Match Safe? WHO Says It's 'Dangerous'

WHO's chief scientist said mixing and matching COVID-19 vaccines is "dangerous" due to the lack of data. Health officials defended the practice, saying NACI recommended that vaccines can be used interchangeably. The chief scientist clarified that she was warning individuals who mixed vaccines on their own. Several countries have taken...
Hawaii Statenorthwestgeorgianews.com

Hawaii records its first coronavirus-related death of a fully vaccinated person

Jul. 13—An Oahu man over the age of 80 has become Hawaii's first recorded-related death of a fully vaccinated resident, according to the state Department of Health. Health officials said the man had been hospitalized, with multiple underlying conditions. Since the first residents of Hawaii became fully vaccinated in January,...
Houston, TXPosted by
KHOU

3 things you need to know about COVID-19 this week

HOUSTON — The Delta variant is causing COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations to rise in more than three dozen states. There are three things you should know about the virus this week. VACCINE BOOSTER SHOTS. Pfizer met with U.S. regulators Monday to discuss the need for a third dose of its...
Public Healthhealthleadersmedia.com

Nurses Urge CDC to Reinstate Universal Masking

Nurse union cites the growing Delta variant, which already is dominant in the United States. — Noting that the "COVID-19 pandemic is far from over," with most states seeing increasing cases,National Nurses United (NNU) sent a letter Monday to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) asking the agency to once again recommend that masks be worn in public to reduce the increasing spread of the virus.
Hopkins County, KYMessenger

Beach: Delta variant is coming to Hopkins County

Although mask mandates have been lifted across the commonwealth, Hopkins County Health Department Director Denise Beach said the fight against COVID-19 is not over. “As of right now, we are still showing the UK variant in Hopkins County, but we have had the Delta variant in two adjacent areas to us, so we know it is coming,” she said.
Plumas County, CAPlumas County News

July 12: Plumas Public Health reports zero new cases

The Plumas County Public Health Agency announced this evening, July 12, that there are no new cases to report. The health agency is posting positive test results twice a week — on Mondays and Thursdays. Last Thursday, July 8 Public Health reported nine cases — one from the Eastern Region (Graeagle/Portola), three from the Southern Region (Quincy/Meadow Valley) and five from the Western Region (Chester/Lake Almanor).
Public HealthPosted by
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Warns These States Will Have Next Surge

COVID-19 cases are rising in 29 states. That's why this pandemic is nowhere near over, although it once appeared that way. In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on The Situation Room With Wolf Blitzer to issue a warning, about certain areas of America that are in more danger than others—and it's a message we all need to hear. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice, and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You Have "Long" COVID and May Not Even Know It.

Comments / 0

Community Policy