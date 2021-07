Chase did it again but went really big this time when they put $50 BILLION in a customer’s bank account. It took the customer reaching out to Chase to finally get it fixed. Last week, I wrote about a woman that found an extra $1 billion in her Chase account and did her best to get Chase to correct its obvious error. Well, apparently Chase was not done making mistakes like this as they also gave a Louisiana couple $50 BILLION in their bank account.