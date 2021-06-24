Fan Shares Video Of Quentin Tarantino Signing Her Foot, Chaos Ensues In The Comments

This is one of those moments when it becomes a matter of who really said what the other person is claiming, but with Quentin Tarantino, there’s not a lot of doubt that he said whatever was on his mind at that moment. In regards to his most recent movie, Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, Quentin’s take on the legendary Bruce Lee didn’t sit too well with a lot of fans, or with Bruce’s family since his daughter Shannon made it known that she didn’t appreciate the idea that her father was portrayed as a loudmouth and a narcissist, since that’s not the way he was in real life, according to many people. The funny thing is that so many things get said, so many things get written, and the legend of Bruce Lee has certainly outlived the reality in many ways since a lot of folks think that he was the real deal when it came to fighting and while he could have been, and was according to many, his life was still mired in legend and myth not long after his passing, and it’s remained that way for a long time.