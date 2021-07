Lucky Goat, a brewery at 379 Main Street, received permission from the Select Board on July 1 to serve samples to customers. Lucky Goat is still in the process of opening its taproom, but it began selling its first IPA on April 30. Owners Caitlin Hurd, Kendall Peabody, and Aaron Perry have said they hope the taproom becomes a space for the community to come together to drink beer and spend time with people of all ages (and dogs).