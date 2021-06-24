Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Grocery & Supermaket

Another Northern Virginia Amazon Fresh store confirmed

By Hannah Denham
Posted by 
Washington Business Journal
Washington Business Journal
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The storefront, long rumored as a "new concept Whole Foods," will be the region's seventh Amazon Fresh store.

www.bizjournals.com

Comments / 0

Washington Business Journal

Washington Business Journal

Washington, DC
1K+
Followers
2K+
Post
156K+
Views
ABOUT

The Washington Business Journal provides essential local business news and market intelligence for its readers by helping them grow their businesses, grow their careers and simplify their professional lives.

 http://www.bizjournals.com/washington
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Northern Virginia#Whole Foods#Food Drink#Amazon Fresh
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Retail
News Break
Economy
News Break
Politics
News Break
Grocery & Supermaket
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Grocery & SupermaketPosted by
Mashed

61% Of People Always Avoid This Item At Dollar Stores

No one enters a dollar store expecting quality, whether that is in their products or their business practices. But equally, since expectations have gone subterranean, shoppers actively avoid some items. To discover which item people spurned the most, we polled 645 U.S. residents and the results might surprise you. The...
Napa County, CAnorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Wineries get new tech to help them go digital

Seven Apart was on track to top off the typical tale for a Napa Valley boutique vintner: Build winery, open tasting room. But then the pandemic hit, and construction on the hospitality center, originally set to open late last year, stopped. “We had wine being released, but no place to...
Watertown, SDgowatertown.net

CONFIRMED: Grocery store chain Aldi coming to Watertown

WATERTOWN, S.D.–Aldi is a discount supermarket chain with over 10,000 stores in 20 countries, and KWAT News has confirmed they’ll be opening a new store in Watertown. Their desire to open a store in Watertown dates back back several years. Watertown City Manager Amanda Mack says, “they have been issued...
Pasadena, CASan Gabriel Valley Tribune

Could Amazon Fresh be coming to Pasadena?

Attention, Pasadena shoppers: The voice of Alexa could be beckoning inside a market near you. Maybe. Slowly but surely in recent weeks and months, the site of the former Orchard Supply Hardware store at 3425 E. Colorado Blvd. has transformed into what — for the moment — has been generically, temporarily, officially and mysteriously dubbed, drum roll please: “Tenant.”
Council Bluffs, IAnonpareilonline.com

Amazon confirms Bluffs site will be one of its sorting centers

An Amazon representative confirmed Wednesday that the company is developing a sorting center at South 24th Street and Veterans Memorial Highway in Council Bluffs. The company is developing a 270,000-square-foot facility that will be used to sort Amazon packages according to delivery area, according to Caitlin Polochak, public relations officer.
Holmdel, NJPosted by
92.7 WOBM

Amazon Fresh In Holmdel Could Win The Supermarket Wars

There are some neighborhoods in America that do not have a grocery store. Can you imagine? It’s no surprise residents in those comminutes are not eating healthy. The town in which I grew up had 2 grocery stores, Food Town and Shop Right. Today, East Windsor NJ only has a Shop Right. There is also a super Walmart down the street but that doesn’t count.
Saint Louis, MOgrocerydive.com

Fresh Thyme to open local-focused concept store

Fresh Thyme Market plans to open a new concept store in the historic Foundry area of St. Louis, Missouri, according to a company news release. The specialty grocer plans to stock 1,000 local products in the store, including numerous "hyperlocal" items sourced from the St. Louis region. The store will also feature a broad assortment of Meijer brand items.
Marlborough, MAWicked Local

Fresh-focused convenience store opens in Marlborough

MARLBOROUGH — Finding something healthy to eat at gas station convenience stores isn't often a successful endeavor. But a kitchen-and-market concept rooted in fresh produce and promoting small businesses is looking to change that, and now, commuters passing through Marlborough can stop in for more than just a bag of peanuts or a granola bar.
Goose Creek, SCabcnews4.com

ALDI confirms plans to open Goose Creek store in early 2022

GOOSE CREEK, S.C. (WCIV) — ALDI is officially coming to Goose Creek. The popular grocer will set up shop in the city, with plans for an early 2022 opening, according to Krysta Cearley, Salisbury division vice president at ALDI. Back in December, ABC News 4 learned through Berkeley County property...
Virginia StateWSLS

Virginia ABC stores are starting to stop selling low-alcohol products

A state law that goes into effect next year is already starting to be put into place at some Virginia ABC stores. While SB 1428, which has ABC stores stopping selling spirits-based drinks consisting of 7.5% or less alcohol by volume that were not manufactured in Virginia, WHSV reports some stores are already making the change.
Agriculturekggfradio.com

Storing Fresh Produce

A variety of fresh produce is available at this time of the year. While most are picked for peak freshness, K-State Research and Extension Food Safety Specialist Karen Blakeslee says how you store them will determine how long they maintain their best flavor. Blakeslee says some produce will need to...
Nebraska City, NENews Channel Nebraska

Hy-Vee expects Dollar Fresh store to be ready in October

NEBRASKA CITY – Hy-Vee, doing business as Dollar Fresh, is planning an opening at its 1018 S. 11th St. location in October. Work is underway Thursday on the 27,000 square feet of concrete floor space. Steel construction is expected to begin on Tuesday. Hy-Vee is on the city council agenda...
Virginia StateNBC Washington

To-Go Drinks to Be Allowed in Virginia for Another Year

There's good news if you've enjoyed to-go cocktails this year in Virginia: They'll be allowed in the state for at least another year. State lawmakers and Gov. Ralph Northam approved an extension earlier this year of a policy passed during the coronavirus pandemic that allows licensed restaurants and distillers to sell mixed drinks to be consumed elsewhere.

Comments / 0

Community Policy