Subway's Defiant Response To The NYT Tuna Sandwich Lab Report

The biggest question in fast food right now seems to be, "Is there any tuna in Subway's tuna sandwich?" The controversy started after The Washington Post reported in January that two California residents sued Subway, claiming the chain's popular tuna subs do not contain anything even remotely related to tuna. "We found that the ingredients were not tuna and not fish," an attorney who filed the lawsuit told The Post. The people making this scandalous claim have already backed down quite a bit. Now, their lawsuit only challenges Subway's claim that it offers "100% sustainably caught skipjack and yellowfin tuna" (via The New York Times).