Previewing UW’s biggest official visit recruiting weekend of the Jimmy Lake era (so far)
This is the biggest official visit weekend of the Jimmy Lake era. Which, given the circumstances, isn’t saying very much. After taking the reins from Chris Petersen in Dec. 2019, Lake — the Huskies’ second-year head coach — was almost immediately saddled with a nearly 15-month recruiting dead period, during which campus visits were strictly prohibited (unless, allegedly, you’re Arizona State). That prolonged recruiting purgatory was finally lifted on June 1, clearing the way for recruits to make their way to Montlake.www.seattletimes.com
Comments / 0