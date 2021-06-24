What Ever Happened To McDonald's Halloween Buckets?

But...but...where are we going to get our Potato Oles?. When it comes to deep fried potatoes, you've got your french fries, your steak fries, your curly fries, your sweet potato fries and your tater tots. You love them all, but the just can't compare to the Potato Oles that Taco John's is known for. If you're driving through Mountain Home, it's hard to resist stopping at the one remaining Taco John's in our area to grab a tub of those round bites of crunch potato sprinkled with whatever brilliant blend of spices they came up with. Whether you dipped them in nacho cheese, sour cream, guac or salsa, they always hit the spot.