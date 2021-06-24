Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Restaurants

What Ever Happened To McDonald's Halloween Buckets?

By Amy Hamblen
Posted by 
Mashed
Mashed
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Was there anything better than rushing home to pull a plastic ALF mask out of a cardboard box, putting it on, throwing on the matching garbage sack-like costume it came with, grabbing a cheap, orange flashlight and a plastic bucket painted like a jack-o-lantern, and heading out for a candy-fueled evening that would make any Oompa Loompa's best day look like child's play? (Maybe that's just us...) While trick-or-treating remains a popular way to celebrate Halloween, the holiday's list of required equipment has changed over the years. One of the more curious changes is the absence of the McDonald's Halloween bucket.

www.mashed.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

Mashed

56K+
Followers
16K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Whether you're looking for the latest foodie news, the dirt on your favorite celebrity chefs, or inspiration for tonight's dinner, Mashed has your recipe for success.

 https://www.mashed.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Halloween#Great Pumpkin#Food Drink#Alf#Mcdonald#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lego
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Restaurantsmashed.com

Is Taco Bell Really Closing Forever?

As a fast food chain, Taco Bell has remained popular for several years. According to Timeout, Taco Bell is such a popular pick because it offers so many convenient Mexican food options, such as the Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Taco, the Chalupa Supreme, Cheesy Gordita Crunch, and more. A Redditor is such a fan of the food that they wrote, "I've been a Taco Bell connoisseur for many years. I've tried pretty much every menu item and have created a couple of my own. I have decided the perfect item for me is the Cheesy Bean and Rice Burrito, add sour cream and fiesta salsa with three fire sauces." Yum.
RestaurantsInside the Magic

Another Disney Restaurant Has Removed Its Most Popular Dish

Disney World recently announced that a number of its restaurants would be reopening to Guests once again. The popular Magic Kingdom hot dog spot Casey’s Corner, the Plaza Ice Cream Parlor, Citricos at Disney’s Grand Floridian Resort — complete with a Mary Poppins makeover — and Trail’s End Restaurant will all be opening in a matter of days and weeks.
Food & DrinksElite Daily

Here Are The Best National French Fry Day Deals From McDonald's And More

National French Fry Day is on Tuesday, July 13, and there are major offers that'll score you fries for free or on the cheap from your fave fast food joints. Whether you can’t get enough McDonald’s fries, or you prefer the salty snack from Burger King or Hardee’s, everybody loves to chow down on potato-y goodness, especially when it’s free. These five National French Fry Day fast food deals for 2021 will have you set with discounts at fan-favorite chains like McDonald’s, Burger King, and more.
Mountain Home, IDPosted by
107.9 LITE FM

What Happened to Taco John’s in Mountain Home?

But...but...where are we going to get our Potato Oles?. When it comes to deep fried potatoes, you've got your french fries, your steak fries, your curly fries, your sweet potato fries and your tater tots. You love them all, but the just can't compare to the Potato Oles that Taco John's is known for. If you're driving through Mountain Home, it's hard to resist stopping at the one remaining Taco John's in our area to grab a tub of those round bites of crunch potato sprinkled with whatever brilliant blend of spices they came up with. Whether you dipped them in nacho cheese, sour cream, guac or salsa, they always hit the spot.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

The Worst Chick-Fil-A Menu Item Might Surprise You

We all know what Chick-fil-A does well. The year of various chicken sandwich launches was inspired by an attempt Popeye's made to take part of the market Chick-fil-A has dominated. However, no menu has deep fried the platonic ideal of a contented coronary, so instead of focusing on what we already know, we thought we'd ask what Chick-fil-A offers that does not inspire the fanatical worship it commands. We polled 649 U.S. residents to find out which food you find least appetizing from the famous chicken chain.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Cars 108

What Ever Happened to the Ice Cream Man? Here’s 7 Treats To Take You Back

Here we are, smack dab in the middle of summer and I bet you can't help reminiscing now and then about those good ole days of summer when you were a kid. I loved those hot summer days playing outside with the neighborhood kids and the highlight of the day being the sound of those chimes and bells playing that whimsical tune letting us know he was one his way...the Ice Cream Man. The speed you had running into the house screaming to your parents matched an Olympic track star, because you had to have a dollar immediately before you missed him.
RestaurantsPosted by
Indy100

McDonald’s to launch hottest ever burger in UK

McDonald’s turns up the heat this summer with their hottest burger yet, the McSpicy. The golden arches took to Twitter to announce their newest limited edition to the menu - set to spice things up from next Wednesday. For just £5.49, you will get chicken fillet with a fiery coating,...
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Whataburger's Newest Shake Flavor Is Only Available For Summer

Is there a more refreshing treat on a warm summer day than a nice, cold milkshake? It's a snack that's not quite a beverage and not quite ice cream, but rather the perfect blend of a treat that's sweet and creamy without being too heavy. Not only is it not quite as filling as a big bowl of ice cream, but it is also a much more portable and less messy dessert, one that is far less likely to drip all over your hands in the hot sun.
Shoppingdisneyfoodblog.com

9 Disney Halloween Items You Can Already Get from Target!

DISCLOSURE: This post may contain affiliate links, meaning when you click the links and make a purchase, we receive a commission. It may only be July, but we’re already gearing up for Halloween in Disney World!. We’re so excited to see the characters dressed in their Halloween costumes, visit the...
Food & DrinksCNET

Kraft mac and cheese ice cream is a food fever dream come true

Maybe I shouldn't be surprised that the same people responsible for candy-flavored mac and cheese would also come up with dayglo-orange mac and cheese ice cream. I mean, it's all just another form of dairy product, right? Right?!. The marketing pitch landed in my inbox with a chorus of angels...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

America's Test Kitchen Just Revealed The Secret To Better French Fries

Yesterday, "America Test Kitchen" announced they had discovered how to make your french fries that bit better. "We burned through 50-odd pounds of potatoes to land on an uncommonly easy approach," they announced on Instagram, telling anyone interested to follow a link to their website. The easy approach they landed...
RecipesPosted by
Mashed

Whipped Lemonade Is TikTok's Newest Summer Obsession

Even if you aren't on TikTok, chances are you've heard about the whipped coffee craze. Now there's a new whipped drink that's sweeping the social media app, and people are loving it. Whipped lemonade has quickly become the summer obsession of influencers and regular folk alike, and there appears to be no slowing this trend down. The hashtag #whippedlemonade on TikTok already has 3.5 million views, and followers are coming up with new and creative ways to make the concoction on the daily.
Food & DrinksPosted by
Mashed

Copycat Cold Stone Creamery Cake Batter Ice Cream Recipe

Cold Stone Creamery is surely one of the most popular ice cream spots in the country and, for many hungry visitors, this chain's flavors are next-level good. While there are many options to choose from on their menu, their cake batter ice cream is often targeted one of their most delicious. Whether you get it plain, with sprinkles, or completely jazz it up by ordering a Birthday Cake Remix, there's just something about this flavor that brings us back to our childhood with each sweet bite.
CelebritiesPosted by
Mashed

Zoë François Reveals The One Pastry She Could Eat Every Day For The Rest Of Her Life

If you had to pick, could you choose one pastry to eat for the rest of your life? It's a big ask, and even celebrity chef Zoë François had trouble choosing. The popular baking personality behind the Zoë Bakes moniker, and known for her popular books as well as appearances on the Magnolia Network, was asked this very question in an interview shared with Mashed. As François replied, "That's torture."
Behind Viral VideosPosted by
Mashed

Why This TikTok Of An Abandoned McDonald's Just Went Viral

As long as there have been restaurants, whether Michelin-starred or Mickey D's, there have been restaurant closures. Sometimes the restaurant properties are immediately snapped up and re-purposed, most often as a different restaurant. Every town seems to have that "revolving door" restaurant that went from being a Burger King to a KFC to a Chinese takeout to a hipster place serving up small plates of pork belly and Brussels sprouts.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Popeyes Has Good News For Fans Of Its Chicken Nuggets

You may recall from earlier this year when we reported there were numerous Popeyes chicken nugget sightings in Arkansas, Connecticut, Ohio, and Texas, prompting speculation that Popeyes would officially be rejoining the chicken nugget circuit after a nine-year hiatus. At the time, the chicken nuggets were still considered to be in the taste-test stage, but a few Popeyes customers were lucky enough to try them out before anyone else.
RestaurantsPosted by
Mashed

Over 55% Think These 2 Chick-Fil-A Items Are The Best

Burgers are a dime a dozen in the fast food world, but when it's chicken that is calling, there's one particular chain that trumps the rest. Or rather, it trumps the rest on every day of the week except for Sunday. That's right, we're talking about Chick-fil-A, the Georgia-based Southern eatery known for its exceptional customer service, delicious dipping sauces, and, of course, some really good chicken. But if you're about to brave the outrageously long drive-thru line that somehow occurs at nearly all 2,680 Chick-fil-A locations (via Scrape Hero) to get your hands on some of these goodies, you may want to make sure you're ordering the best item on the menu.

Comments / 0

Community Policy