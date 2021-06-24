Rose Bensman Is Inspiration To Others, Plays Round Of Golf To Celebrate 98th Birthday

ALTON - Rose Bensman is an inspiration to everyone who comes in contact with her. Rose celebrated her 98th birthday with a round of golf and a party on Wednesday, June 23, 2021. Rose was born on June 23, 1923, in Alton. She has lived and worked her whole life in Alton, including at the Muny golf course. On Thursday, she played 9 holes of golf with other ladies. She still plays golf three days a week; on Monday and Thursday she plays at Rock Spring Golf Course and at Rolling Hills on Tuesday. Ros Continue Reading