Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Zappi Hires IBM Insights Expert Lauren Palmer to Lead Advertising Pillar

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBOSTON (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Zappi, the ad and innovation testing platform built by brands for brands, today announced that Lauren Palmer has joined the company as senior product manager for its advertising business. An expert in designing and executing advertising research, she will be responsible for guiding Zappi’s product strategy and designing solutions that help companies make more effective ads.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Advertising Research#Lead Advertising Pillar#Prweb#Quirk S Media#Pepsico#Mcdonald
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Business
News Break
Economy
News Break
Verizon
News Break
IBM
News Break
Marketing
Related
Technologymartechseries.com

BIMI Surges Forward with Valimail’s Amplify Solution

The leader in zero-trust, anti-phishing solutions Chairs industry group and releases new product to establish BIMI as a baseline for email security. Valimail, the global leader in zero-trust, authentication-based solutions, announces general availability of Amplify, giving clients the ability to display their logo alongside authenticated email messages. Furthermore, the company’s founding and involvement in the Brand Indicators for Message Identification (BIMI) standard enables Gmail, AOL, Yahoo Mail, Fastmail and other mailbox providers to display logos next to an email message, indicating it has been authenticated.
BusinessPosted by
The Press

8x8 Lauded by Frost & Sullivan for Powering Highly Collaborative Workplace Environments with Integrated Employee (EX) and Customer Experience Management (CX) Solutions

8x8's portfolio and strategy, supported by its integrated cloud communications and contact center services platform, provide businesses with great flexibility and robust productivity benefits. SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 13, 2021 /CNW/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the global cloud communications, collaboration and CX management services market, Frost &...
Technologymartechseries.com

Logiq Partners with Peer39 to Bring Advanced Pre-Bid Keyword, Contextual & Brand Safety Solutions to E-Commerce Marketing

Logiq, Inc., a global provider of award-winning e-commerce and fintech solutions, has partnered with Peer39 to provide small and medium-sized brands (SMBs), and the agencies that serve them, with the industry’s largest and most scaled pre-bid keyword, contextual and brand safety solutions for modern marketers. Integrated within Logiq’s Digital Marketing platform, Logiq’s clients will have direct access to Peer39’s industry-leading capabilities within a single experience.
BusinessSFGate

Addison Group Expands Technology Consulting Offering via Strategic Partnership with ArcLight Consulting

CHICAGO (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. Addison Group, a professional services firm specializing in talent solutions and consulting, today announced the acquisition of ArcLight Consulting, a provider of comprehensive Human Capital Management (HCM) Cloud implementation services, based in Burlington, Massachusetts. The acquisition furthers Addison Group’s position as a leader in the...
Houston, TXPosted by
Houston Business Journal

How a marketing consultancy acquisition fits into Cart.com's e-commerce strategy

Houston-based Cart.com's acquisition of Los Angeles-based marketing consultancy DuMont Project adds dozens of new employees to the fast-growing company. The deal, announced last week, also adds a deeper breadth of expertise in digital marketing strategies for clients ranging from small startups to Fortune 50 corporations, said Dawn Perdew, founder and CEO at DuMont. DuMont has experience helping clients drive revenue growth through marketing automation and using data insights to intelligently target audiences.
Baltimore, MDmartechseries.com

Cadmium Acquires EventRebels, a Hybrid Events Software and Registration Provider, Adding New Capabilities to Their All-in-One Events & Learning Platform

Cadmium, a leading events and learning platform, today announced that it has acquired EventRebels, a Baltimore, Maryland-based events and registration software company primarily serving the conference and trade show markets. The acquisition underscores Cadmium’s commitment to building a unique, market-leading software platform offering continuing education, professional development, events, learning and content management solutions to associations, non- profits, healthcare & life sciences organizations.
TechnologyCIO

Driving Automation via Cross-Company Collaboration

In an earlier post, we pointed out that scaling automations across an enterprise requires close coordination and collaboration between an organization’s IT, operations, and business units. One recent study by Forrester Research, however, indicated that fewer than 20% of organizations regularly assessed the alignment among all these units as it related to their automation initiatives. The study also found that more than three-quarters of the organizations surveyed didn’t have an automation center of excellence (CoE).
Businessmartechseries.com

Content Recommendation Yield Optimization Platform WhizzCo Adds Bill Nolte as CRO and Pamela Becker as CMO

With WhizzCo revenue up by 6x in 2020, the company is strengthening its sales and marketing team with experience from CNET, CNN, Google, PubMatic, Taboola, and ironSource. WhizzCo, the company unlocking the content recommendation market to competition, is expanding its sales and marketing team and welcomes Bill Nolte as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Pamela Becker as Chief Marketing Officer (CMO).
Economymartechseries.com

Impact Appointed by Skyscanner to Optimise Global Affiliate and Performance Partnerships

Impact, the global leader in partnership automation, today announces a partnership with Skyscanner to enable the metasearch engine and travel marketplace to become more efficient and productive with its affiliate partners, globally. Marketing Technology News: MarTech Interview with Jamie Mellalieu, Chief Revenue Officer at UserZoom. By leveraging Impact’s SaaS platform,...
Economyt2conline.com

Vito Proietti Gives Solid Reasons Why Entrepreneurs Must Hire Experts for Video Advertising

Every company is turning its heads towards creative videos that fuel the brand image, capture the attention of new customers, and leave existing customers completely amazed and impressed. Courtesy of the digital world, videos have become an important part of brand promotion and marketing. From shooting to editing, every piece of video content has to be engaging to achieve more clicks, ratings, and, most importantly, reviews.
Economythemreport.com

Expert Insights: Paul Gigliotti, President, AXIS Lending Academy

Paul Gigliotti is a veteran mortgage leader with more than 20 years’ experience in the financial services and technology industries. He has held executive roles for multiple mortgage lenders and has a distinguished track record of growing lending platforms and streamlining internal and external operational processes. Gigliotti currently serves as Chair of AXIS Lending Academy, a nonprofit education program that offers free hybrid education training to people seeking a career in the mortgage industry while helping home lenders diversify their workforce and lower costs.
Armonk, NYPosted by
WestfairOnline

IBM leads corporate effort to expand Black workforce presence

IBM is taking a leadership role in a new initiative to help hire and promote 1 million Black workers into higher-paying jobs over the next 10 years. According to a Bloomberg report, the Armonk company is teaming with Merck & Co. to establish a nationwide hiring and training network created by OneTen, a coalition of major U.S. employers.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Inspirage Recognized for Delivering Customer Success with Oracle Cloud

Achieves Service Expertise in a broad set of tracks for Oracle Cloud SCM applications in Europe. Inspirage, the company known for digital enablement across enterprise systems and a member of Oracle PartnerNetwork (OPN), today announced that it has achieved Service Expertise in a broad set of tracks for Oracle Fusion Cloud Supply Chain & Manufacturing (Oracle Cloud SCM) applications, including:
Softwaremartechseries.com

MarTech Interview with Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-founder, Simpli.fi

Frost Prioleau, CEO and Co-founder, Simpli.fi joins us for a quick chat to talk about the importance of including TV advertising in today’s media mix while sharing a few best practices for advertisers to keep in mind:. _____. Welcome to this MarTech Series chat Frost, tell us more about Simpli.fi...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Smart Engines AI Digitalises Onboarding For New Investors Of Alfa Capital

Alfa Capital, one of the largest asset management companies in Russia, a member of the Alfa Group Consortium, selected an AI-based solution from Smart Engines for scanning new clients’ IDs to boost its remote service. Smart ID Engine software product enables Alfa Capital to significantly simplify data entry in their...
Softwaremartechseries.com

Zoho Advances BI and Analytics Market with New Self-Service Platform; Transforms Relationships Between Businesses and Their Data

Platform delivers new AI-powered data preparation and management capabilities, deeper augmented analytics, improved data visualization and analysis to create actionable, industry-leading business insights. Zoho Corporation, a leading global technology company, announced its new Business Intelligence (BI) Platform — an AI-driven data analytics solution empowering businesses to surface precise and actionable...
Industrymartechseries.com

DispatchTrack Announces Client Billing and Driver Settlement Automation for 3PLs and Enterprises

By automating delivery data collection and document generation, DispatchTrack is now able to streamline key financial workflows and significantly reduce last mile logistics costs. DispatchTrack, the leading provider of elevated customer experience and end-to-end optimization in last mile logistics, announced automated functionality for settling with delivery drivers and invoicing clients...

Comments / 0

Community Policy