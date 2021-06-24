Cancel
Colleges

Consciously Collaborates with Stanford University to Provide Underrepresented Students and Founders with Real-World Digital Marketing Experience

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

NEW YORK (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Consciously CEO Rai-mon Nemar Barnes is announcing a collaboration with Stanford Graduate School of Business to provide software, professional mentorship and marketing experience to Black-owned start-ups and Stanford MBA candidates as part of the Scale-Up Garage pilot course. The collaboration comes at a time when many minority business owners are struggling to scale their businesses and reach their intended demographics. Through Scale-Up Garage, Barnes aims to start from the ground up, and give students the foundation of experience to help them in future entrepreneurial endeavors.

Related
HealthAMA

AMA helps business leaders grasp digital health’s true value

What’s the news: The AMA has detailed for the sophisticated executive readership of Harvard Business Review a holistic framework for how physicians, health care organizations, payers and policymakers can better assess the value of virtual care as the U.S. inches toward a post-pandemic telehealth landscape. In their essay, “How to...
University of Arkansas

U of A Office of Entrepreneurship and Innovation Launching Mentor Network for Startups

Founders of young companies who are affiliated with the U of A (including students, alumni, faculty and staff) will soon have access to a network of experienced mentors through a new program designed to accelerate and support entrepreneurship across Northwest Arkansas. The Venture Mentoring Service program, overseen by the U...
BusinessStamford Advocate

Digital Pioneer Cesar Gon Joins the Nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute's Board of Directors

BOSTON (PRWEB) July 13, 2021. The nonprofit Lean Enterprise Institute (LEI), a global leader in lean management thinking, practice, and innovation, today announced that digital technology veteran Cesar Gon has joined its board of directors. Gon is CEO and co-founder of CI&T, a leader in driving digital transformation for global brands, and brings over 26 years of executive leadership and experience in accelerating growth and business impact to LEI.
EducationPosted by
TheConversationAU

Digital learning is real-world learning. That's why blended on-campus and online study is best

Social distancing and lockdowns have disrupted university study for the past 18 months. Students are understandably stressed as shown by a dramatic drop in student satisfaction across Australia reported in the annual Student Experience Survey. Federal Education Minister Alan Tudge has drawn attention to this in calling for a “return” to on-campus study. But the world is increasingly digital. Old notions of lecture halls will not help graduates to thrive in their careers. We need university study that supports students to succeed by preparing them for a digital future. ...
Stanford, CANBC Connecticut

Researchers Behind Stanford's Most Popular MBA Class Say the Most Successful Relationships Have These 6 Traits. Do You Have Them?

The ability to create strong relationships is crucial to living a full life and becoming more effective at work. Having taught Stanford Graduate School of Business' most popular course, Interpersonal Dynamics, we've spent decades coaching MBA students and leaders how to take relationships — both personal and professional — from shallow or dysfunctional to robust and exceptional.
California StateApple Insider

California university providing iPad Air bundle for 35,000 students

Up to 35,000 first-year and transfer students in the California State University school system will receive an iPad Air bundle to use throughout the entirety of their undergraduate program. The new program, dubbed CSUESS (which stands for California State University Connectivity Contributing to Equity and Student Success,) is designed to...
Computersnojitter.com

Vyopta Bolsters Experience Monitoring for Collaboration

UCC monitoring and analytics provider Vyopta last week announced that it has bulked up its collaboration performance management (CPM) suite with advanced digital experience monitoring capabilities aimed at helping UC architects and UC engineers identify and resolve collaboration issues in real-time, whether those relate to a single meeting, call, or endpoint.
EconomySt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Auxesis Infotech Backs Its Digital Marketing Strategy With World-Class Marketers

The best way to promote your business across the digital medium is by adopting classic and contemporary ways of digital marketing. With the continuous technological evolution, more and more ways of business promotion over the digital media are possible and Auxesis Infotech takes leverage of this opportunity to promote businesses the right way.
Businessbloombergtax.com

PepsiCo’s Investment in Underrepresented Law Students

Despite decades of well-intentioned diversity and inclusion initiatives, the legal profession remains one of the least diverse. For organizations looking to change this, PepsiCo’s legal department is a role model leading the way when it comes to effective diversity pipeline programs through its Larry D. Thompson 1L Diversity Fellowship. The...
Stanford, CAStanford Daily

A new student’s guide to Stanford’s entrepreneurial ecosystem, part 2

This article is the second installment in a series on Stanford’s entrepreneurial ecosystem. Stanford’s vast entrepreneurial ecosystem, a network of courses, programs, accelerators and student groups, deliver hands-on entrepreneurial education and support the creation, growth and funding of startups and ventures — brand new companies or businesses. As a guide...
Collegesmartechseries.com

Wishpond and Stukent Partner to Bring Digital Marketing and Social Media Expertise to Colleges and Universities

Major educational institutions in the U.S. and Canada use Wishpond’s solutions on Stukent’s digital courseware platform. Wishpond Technologies Ltd. (“Wishpond” or the “Company”), a provider of marketing-focused online business solutions, is pleased to announce a partnership with Stukent, Inc. (“Stukent”), a digital courseware provider, to introduce new real-world digital marketing and social media assignments with Wishpond’s technology on Stukent’s platform.
Advocacymartechseries.com

Ad Nerds Media Teams Up with the Ward Burton Foundation as Their Exclusive Digital Marketing and Advertising Provider

Accomplished digital marketing agency Ad Nerds Media has announced a robust digital marketing and advertising partnership with the award-winning wildlife conservation and management organization, The Ward Burton Foundation. Under the partnership, the agency will be promoting Ward Burton’s ongoing accomplishments and upcoming initiatives. As a cutting-edge media and performance marketing...
Economynorthbaybusinessjournal.com

Digital Marketing

Shana Bull is a marketing educator and digital storyteller, working with wine, food, hospitality businesses, teaching classes on marketing, and freelance writing. Reach her with your questions about digital marketing at shana@shanabull.com, @sharayray on Instagram or at shanabull.com. As many who have worked in social media marketing for 10+ years...
Whitewater, WIDaily Jefferson County Union

UW-Whitewater to launch online Master of Science in Marketing

WHITEWATER — Beginning spring 2022, the University of Wisconsin-Whitewater will offer the first fully online Master of Science in Marketing in the University of Wisconsin System. Delivered by the College of Business and Economics, the program has been designed to help meet regional demand for professionals who can thrive in...
Potsdam, NYclarkson.edu

Clarkson University and AT&T Offering New Free Digital Literacy Program for Local Underrepresented High School Students

The AT&T & Clarkson Digital Experience will provide local students exposure to technology skills and college credits focused on the innovation economy. AT&T and Clarkson University are seeking high school students from underrepresented and under-resourced communities in the Mid-Hudson Valley to take part in a new free digital literacy program that is being offered this fall, thanks to a contribution from AT&T. The AT&T & Clarkson Digital Experience is designed to give local underrepresented students early exposure to key tenants of digital literacy theory and practice at Clarkson’s campus in Beacon, NY. The innovative program will also provide local students early exposure to a collegiate academic experience and give them the necessary skills to become competitive workers in the digital economy.
TechnologyBusiness Wire

University of Oxford and Esme Learning Champion the Future of Fintech with the Oxford Digital Finance Executive Education Series

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Saïd Business School (SBS), University of Oxford and Esme Learning, the AI-powered digital learning platform, have introduced the Oxford Digital Finance Executive Series: a dynamic set of six-week online executive education programmes. Financial executives, entrepreneurs, and professionals supporting the financial services sector will choose three out of five courses in the series to help them navigate the most critical challenges facing their industry in coming years, with more programmes expected to be added shortly.

