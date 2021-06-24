Ventavia Research Group Leads with Dynamic Growth during Covid; Promoting Within a Key to their Success

Ventavia Research Group (VRG) is excited to announce Mercedes Livingston as Managing Partner and William Jones as their new COO. While they acknowledge the unfortunate loss in the industry as not all research companies were able to pull through during the pandemic, VRG states the key to their success is internal growth of leadership. Ventavia Research Group hit the ground running in 2013 when they opened their first site location in Fort Worth, TX. They have since expanded to 9 cities across DFW and Houston. Their 9 Investigators excel in specialties such as maternal vaccines, pediatrics and healthy patient trials as well as trials for seniors.