2021 RemoteTech Breakthrough Awards Program Honors Standout Technology Innovation Empowering Remote Work and Distributed Teams Around the World

Taking reprocessing to the next level requires investment in new technologies, clinical integration. Leading up to this month’s Heart Rhythm 2021 Scientific Sessions, Innovative Health, Inc. today announced several new initiatives to increase savings from single-use device reprocessing in the electrophysiology (EP) lab. The company has formed an Emerging Technologies team, charged with developing new reprocessing technologies that will enable cost-savings to be realized on more devices, modalities and clinical areas. Simultaneously, the company has launched a Clinical Integration team that will be working directly with EP labs to align clinical, technological, and administrative goals in order to simultaneously optimize savings and patient care quality.