ROMNEY, W.Va. — State School Superintendent Clayton Burch is ready to make changes at the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and Blind in Hampshire County. The sprawling 77-acre campus in Romney has been the home for education programs for the vision and hearing impaired for decades, but in recent years there has been almost no connection between the town and the school. The campus was even further separated from the community by Covid 19. Burch believed that was a missed opportunity and needed to change.