Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Lifestyle

Terra Dotta Launches AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards with Safety Ratings and Notifications

By PRWeb
Houston Chronicle
 19 days ago

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (PRWEB) June 24, 2021. Expanding its duty of care offerings through enhanced safety and security measures for domestic and international travelers, Terra Dotta, a leader in global education engagement solutions, today announced its new AlertTraveler® City and Neighborhood Scorecards -- powered by GeoSure® hyper-local, personalized and inclusive safety scores and notifications.

www.chron.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gps#Global Education#Big Data#Terra Dotta Launches#Chapel Hill#Prweb#Alerttraveler#Neighborhood Scorecards#Gps#Scorecard#Geosafescores
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Health
News Break
International Travel
Related
Real EstatePosted by
TheStreet

Premium Mortgage Corporation Launches Neighborhood Vitality Program For Underserved Communities

ROCHESTER, N.Y., June 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- As a lender that prides itself on innovation, technology, and inclusiveness, Premium Mortgage Corporation is proud to announce the deployment of its "Neighborhood Vitality" program; a strategy it believes will help underserved communities in upstate New York. Premium Mortgage Corporation—who already provides more loans to minorities in Buffalo than every other non-bank lender—has established a special financing fund of a minimum of $500,000 to further incentivize the purchase of homes in historically disadvantaged communities. Moreover, these monies will be advertised and dispersed through Premium Mortgage Corporation's unique proprietary software that will identify properties in underserved communities for which the incentive is available, and advertise the incentive to real estate agents and consumers in a manner that will encourage the purchase of real estate in these targeted communities.
Austin, TXfox5ny.com

Tesla launches initiative to build first solar neighborhood in Austin

AUSTIN, Texas - Tesla Energy, Brookfield Asset Management Inc., and Dacra announced in a press release Friday a new initiative to bring a large-scale sustainable neighborhood to Austin. The initiative, provisionally named SunHouse at Easton Park, will be the first Tesla Solar neighborhood and the nation’s most sustainable residential community.
Memphis, TNlocalmemphis.com

The City of Memphis launches to new plan to get Spanish-speaking communities vaccinated, brings pop-up vaccination clinics to neighborhoods

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Misinformation and the fear of government agencies at vaccination clinics are issues the City of Memphis said it's seeing in the Spanish-speaking community during its door-to-door COVID-19 vaccine campaign called Our Best Shot. Elizabeth Wooten, field director for the campaign said the city is trying to make these communities feel safe by bringing the COVID-19 vaccine to Spanish and immigrant neighborhoods.
Denver, COrockydailynews.com

Former RTD buses abandoned on city street in Central Park neighborhood

DENVER (KDVR) — Former Regional Transportation District buses— abandoned on a Denver street— are raising eyebrows in the Central Park neighborhood. Those who work near Uinta Street and East 36th Avenue said the first of two buses showed up about a month ago. Uinta Street is effectively being used as a storage lot across from the Sprouts Farmers Market parking lot.
Norwalk, CTMiddletown Press

Data shows vaccine rates vary widely across Norwalk neighborhoods

NORWALK — The percentages of vaccinated Norwalk residents differ vastly across its neighborhoods, according to city data. Graphics depicting vaccination rates by census tract, or neighborhood, for Norwalk were included in Mayor Harry Rilling’s weekly coronavirus update released Friday. One of the four graphics showed the average vaccination rates for each neighborhood, while the other three showed the average rates for residents by age group.
Katy, TXHouston Chronicle

No more large vehicles cutting through Katy roads, city council declares

The city is once again taking measures to protect Katy roads from heavy vehicles. At yesterday’s Katy city council meeting, city council members unanimously voted that starting Oct. 1, large vehicles using the city as a cut-through on their routes may only drive on certain roads. Katy roads have long...
Public Healthdigitalmarketnews.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Gains Traction Because Of Delta Variant

The petition on Change.org demanding stimulus checks every month until the end of the pandemic has continued gaining momentum. In recent days, the moment was sped up by warnings from health experts regarding the Delta variant. Delta Variant Fears Renew Spark For Fourth Stimulus Check. Health experts have warned that...
Lifestylekiss951.com

North Carolina Man Reels In Huge, Record Setting Blue Catfish

Stories like this one make me want stay on a boat or dock, and out of the water; a North Carolina man reeled in a record-setting blue catfish this past weekend. Friends Rocky Baker and HIS FRIEND, Justin Clifton were fishing on the Roanoke River when they hit gold. The two friends were not searching for the largest fish, but rather had plans to fish all night when they came across it.
Florida StatePosted by
Tom Stevenson

Residents of Florida County Told To Wear Masks Again

Just when you thought the pandemic might be coming to a close, the Delta variant has made its way to the States and started to cause trouble. While things aren't as bad as they were at the start of the year, the vaccination rollout has helped, there's the potential for things to get worse before they get better.
Sugar Land, TXsugarland.com

The City of Sugar Land s Urgent/Emergency Notification System

The City of Sugar Land’s Urgent/Emergency Notification System. Sign up for emergency notifications! ... Please don't make the City of Sugar Land say it again. Keep your family and friends safe and informed this hurricane season by signing up. The emergency alert system is a communication service available to all...
TechnologyCIO

Driving Automation via Cross-Company Collaboration

In an earlier post, we pointed out that scaling automations across an enterprise requires close coordination and collaboration between an organization’s IT, operations, and business units. One recent study by Forrester Research, however, indicated that fewer than 20% of organizations regularly assessed the alignment among all these units as it related to their automation initiatives. The study also found that more than three-quarters of the organizations surveyed didn’t have an automation center of excellence (CoE).
MLSsellingtexarkana.com

Lot 26 Terra Lane

Build your dream home on this beautiful corner lot locates in Oakwood North, a quiet, scenic neighborhood just minutes to Longview. Listing provided courtesy of Noon And Associates. © 2021 Longview Area Association of Realtors, Inc. All rights reserved. IDX information is provided exclusively for consumers' personal, non-commercial use and...
HealthHealthcare IT News

Leveraging analytics to improve connected medication management process efficiencies

HIMSS Market Intelligence conducted two benchmarking studies, late 2019 and a follow-up late 2020, sponsored by BD, to explore how connected medication management is transforming medication management overall. The results of the 2020 survey* titled Transforming Medication Management: Insights on Connected Medication Management made it clear that the 50% of hospitals and health systems that were classified in the lowest two categories on a 1 to 4 scale that measures connected medication management performance could benefit from focusing on making improvements to process efficiencies.1.
Kidsecitybeat.com

Great Falls ‘Educator’ Launches XXX Rated Attack On E-City Beat Publisher

This Post Contains Content Not Suitable For Children. One of the reasons E-City Beat occasionally publishes anonymous articles, and allows our volunteer staff to remain anonymous if they so choose, was vividly illustrated yesterday when we published a piece on Critical Race Theory. It’s hard to shock me nowadays, but...
TechnologyPosted by
HackerNoon

Turn Big Data into a Big Success: 5 Tips for Effective Big Data Analytics

Considering the pace at which data is being used across the globe, definitely yes!. Let's see some crazy stats. Do you know that Netflix saves $1 billion per year on customer retention only by utilizing big data? Or that Google gets 1.2 trillion searches every year, with more than 40,000 search queries every second! There’s more, among all the google searches. 15% of those are new and are never typed before, leading to the fact that a new set of data is generated continuously.

Comments / 0

Community Policy