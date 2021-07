Mercury Medical announces Bleep, LLC partnership. CLEARWATER, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 12, 2021 / Pressure ulcers not only drive high cost for Acute Care centers, but also drive patient dissatisfaction. Traditional CPAP masks and pressure ulcers are commonly related to headgear/straps on PAP mask being too loose or too tight. Mask and nasal pillow pressure and friction is the top cause. 'The average 300-bed acute facility with a 2.4% incidence rate spends $14 million a year on pressure ulcer prevention and treatment. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) spends $22 billion a year on pressure ulcers as a secondary diagnosis, according to a recent report by healthcare finance news.'