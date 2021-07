Leaders must pass, implement laws and benefits that unify not divide. Watching all the marches and celebrations throughout the country on the 4th of July caused me to think about one year in my life 55 years ago, in 1966. That was the year I was a member of an Army artillery battery deployed to Southeast Asia, Vietnam. The members of this Army unit were very diverse. They came from all parts of the country, with very different races, colors, creeds and needs.