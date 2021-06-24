Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Shopping

Trek collectors will get the opportunity to buy Nanoforce Star Trek army-men

By Chad Porto
Posted by 
FanSided
FanSided
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStar Trek is combinging forces with Nanoforce to bring you space-age-army-men. Most Star Trek fans have gone beyond just watching the show, most have become collectors of the franchise in some way shape or form. Even this writer right here has a small collection of Trek memrobilia! That’s why whenever a new piece gets added to the collective zeitgeist, we feel the need to share it with you, the fans. This latest offering is from Nanoforce and it brings the old-school charm of those old plastic army-men toys and combines them Star Trek.

redshirtsalwaysdie.com

Comments / 0

FanSided

FanSided

108K+
Followers
299K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nanoforce Star Trek#Klingon#Andorian#Talosian#Yellow#Crusher#Romulan#Instagram
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Shopping
News Break
Facebook
Related
Moviestreknews.net

Star Trek IV Returning to Theaters for 2-Night Engagement in August

Get your whale songs ready as Star Trek IV: The Voyager Home is set to beam back into theaters next month for a two-night special engagement to celebrate the film’s 35th anniversary. To coincide with the anniversary and upcoming 4K UHD Blu-ray release of Star Trek: The Original 4-Movie Collection,...
TV & VideosComicBook

Star Trek: Coda Trilogy: New Details Revealed

New details about the Star Trek: Coda trilogy, which was first revealed in February, have surfaced. This trilogy of novels appears to be the finale to the long-running line of Star Trek novels taking place after Star Trek: Nemesis. For 15 years, this line of novels was the only way for fans to continue adventuring in the final frontier with the cast of characters from Star Trek: The Next Generation, Star Trek: Deep Space Nine, and Star Trek: Voyager. Now, with Star Trek: Picard offering a new canon continuation of the Star Trek story, the books have been in an awkward position. The Star Trek: Coda trilogy will alleviate that tension and, most assume, bring closure to this version of Star Trek's future.
Moviesmetv.com

R.I.P. Joanne Linville, who had memorable roles in Star Trek and The Twilight Zone

She was the first woman to play a Romulan in the Trek universe. She was 93. "You are a superior being. Why do you not command?" the Romulan Commander asks Spock in "The Enterprise Incident. The Vulvan replies, "I do not desire a ship of my own." The leading role may not be for everyone, but that does not mean one cannot make a significant impact.
TV SeriesPosted by
FanSided

Star Trek should avoid having the Borg be created by Section 31

A Star Trek fan theory links Section 31 to the creation of the Borg. A fan theory is using a plot point from Star Trek: Discovery to theorize that Section 31 created the Borg. A theory that if true, would be a crippling plotline that would destroy so much of the franchise’s lore. This would truly be the moment Star Trek “jumped the shark”. In today’s culture, we’re far too quick to always paint the heroes in a villainous light. This would be one time that deconstructing something may actually tank the franchise.
MoviesPosted by
GamesRadar+

William Shatner criticizes the Star Trek reboot movies’ use of Leonard Nimoy

The Star Trek franchise may have been rebooted, starting with 2009’s J.J. Abrams-directed movie, but that doesn’t mean the Original Series was completely left behind. Leonard Nimoy’s Spock appeared in both Star Trek and Star Trek Into Darkness as 'Spock Prime'. It’s a move that original Captain Kirk actor William Shatner has now criticized in a new interview.
Moviestrekcore.com

Classic STAR TREK Blu-ray Steelbooks Coming in September

The classic Star Trek series is getting yet another spin on Blu-ray this fall, as the show that started it all will arrive in stores with a fancy set of Steelbook packages to celebrate the franchise’s 55th anniversary. Revealed via StarTrek.com yesterday, the 20-disc Blu-ray Star Trek: The Original Series...
MoviesStarTrek.com

Star Trek: The Original Series: The Complete Series Steelbook Announced

For the first time ever, the iconic Star Trek: The Original Series will be released on Blu-ray in highly collectible Steelbook packaging. The limited-edition Blu-ray Steelbook arrives September 7, 2021. The release will also be available in other international markets at a later date. Featuring every episode in brilliant high...
Video Gamescogconnected.com

Star Trek Online Launches Summer Lohlunat Festival

Star Trek Online is one of those MMORPGs – the ones that you may hear word about every now and then, but have no idea just how popular it really is. Star Trek Online has been going strong for over 11 years now, with a dedicated and passionate playerbase keeping it afloat. Now, Star Trek Online has announced its next content update, bringing a tropical adventure to the sci-fi MMO.
Entertainmenttrekcore.com

Mego Introduces 14-Inch STAR TREK Action Figure Line

The revived Mego Star Trek action figure line has been running strongly for a few years now, and after moving into The Next Generation and even into Star Trek: Discovery in recent outings, the company is now expanding – quite literally – into their next venture: 14-inch high versions of their retro Original Series lineup.
TV & Videosiconvsicon.com

The ‘Star Trek’ Universe Set To Beam Into Comic-Con@Home In July

Paramount+, the streaming service from ViacomCBS, beams “Star Trek” into Comic-Con@Home on Friday, July 23, beginning at 10AM PDT, with back-to-back panel sessions featuring cast and producers from the service’s two animated “Star Trek” series, the upcoming STAR TREK: PRODIGY — the first “Star Trek” animated kids series — and season two of the adult animated comedy STAR TREK: LOWER DECKS. The “Star Trek” Universe panels kick off Paramount+’s Comic-Con@Home “Peak Animation” programming block showcasing the service’s upcoming animated series, with additional panels to be announced.
MoviesComicBook

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home Returning to Theaters in 4k, Trailer Released

Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home is returning to theaters courtesy of Fathom Events. This two-night engagement will offer Star Trek fans their first opportunity to see the new 4k remaster of Star Trek IV: The Voyage Home that will be released on home media as part of the Star Trek: The Original 4 Movies 4k Ultra Hd/Blu-Ray Collection in September. Often fondly remembered as "The One With the Whales," Leonard Nimoy directed Star Trek IV and starred as Spock in the movie, alongside the other members of the Star Trek: The Original Series cast. The films will be in theaters on August 19th and August 22nd. Here's the synopsis for the even, provided by Fathom:
TV & VideosPosted by
GamesRadar+

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds will excite old-school fans, says lead

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds is almost finished filming, and it sounds like we're in for a treat. Series star Anson Mount wrote on Twitter: "Last episode of season 1 starts shooting today. Old school fans are going to [be] VERY excited to see what we're trying to pull off with this one. Getting to do many things I've never attempted as an actor. So much fun!"
TV SeriesPosted by
Primetimer

Star Trek: The Next Generation

Running from 1987 to 1994, Star Trek: TNG was "the only Trek series to achieve mainstream success during its original run, with the first episode attracting about 27 million viewers and the final episode reaching more than 31 million," says Chris Taylor. "After that, TNG was syndicated on local stations throughout the 1990s and 2000s. Jean-Luc Picard (Patrick Stewart) was a starship captain to rival James T. Kirk in the popular imagination, but the rest of the ensemble (Riker, Data, Geordi, Worf, Troi, even Wesley Crusher) were household names too. All that provided fertile ground for denizens of the early internet. A show everyone knew (nerds who loved the World Wide Web especially); a show that was likely to be on TV as alternative entertainment when your 56K modem crapped out; a show where everyone took themselves very seriously but that looked hilarious when chopped into five-second increments: in retrospect, TNG was bound to become a meme-maker's paradise. One of its most popular episodes, 'Darmok,=' unintentionally predicted a future where language is dominated by cultural references — and became a meme itself. Many of the earliest TNG memes were image macros and GIFs, which were all a pre-broadband world could handle, but you'd see the occasional Adobe Flash video too. They were collected on image boards such as Newgrounds, founded in 1995, and You're the Man Now Dog (YTMND), founded in 2001. Both were proto-Reddits, where memes could be upvoted or downvoted. When YouTube was founded in 2005, TNG parody videos such as the 'Picard song' were already there, just waiting to be beamed up."
TV Seriestreknews.net

Star Trek: Year Five – Issue 22 Review: The Enterprise Comes Home

After a five-year journey with consequences that have reverberated to the ends of the universe, the Enterprise returns home, not to a grand parade, but to an angry Starfleet. Aboard the ship, Captain Kirk is finally ready to step down from the chair and transfer it to capable hands but unknown to him his crew, especially a devastated First Officer, have different plans.
TV Seriesmetv.com

The Star Trek Harry Mudd spin-off that never was

The intergalactic con man almost got his own Star Trek series. Harry Mudd is a beloved Star Trek universe icon known for being a human rogue and trader/smuggler. In the series, Mudd disappeared with his fiancée's dowry during the Federation-Klingon War. Later he shared a prison cell with Captain Gabriel Lorca and Lt. Ash Tyler.

Comments / 0

Community Policy