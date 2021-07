LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. — Police are on the scene of a homicide investigation near Lawrenceville, they said Monday. It happened off Braemore Mill Drive in a townhome community. Gwinnett Police tell 11Alive that two people are dead in what was likely a domestic situation. They said there were children inside the home when it happened. A gun was at the scene and they said a man and woman, likely in a relationship, are deceased.