LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 08: Shai Gilgeous-Alexander #2 of the Oklahoma City Thunder (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images) The Toronto Raptors could decide to pick up some Canadian talent this offseason as they try to get back to the postseason. It just so happens that one of the best Canadians in the league could be on the move once again, as Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is by no means a lock to return to the Oklahoma City Thunder next season.