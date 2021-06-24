Cancel
The week in bankruptcies: Sky Steel Inc.

Orlando Business Journal
Orlando Business Journal
 19 days ago
Orlando area bankruptcy courts recorded one business filing — including one with total debt above $1 million — during the week that ended June 18, 2021. Year to date through June 18, 2021, the court recorded 36 Chapter 7 or Chapter 11 business bankruptcy filings, a 38% decrease from the same span the prior year. Chapter 7 bankruptcy protection typically provides for the liquidation of a business’ assets to satisfy creditor claims, while Chapter 11 protection enables a business to restructure its creditor obligations with the goal to remain a going concern.

