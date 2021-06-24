Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on getting vaccinated
President Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday evening to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated.
The event is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. ET.
Watch the live video above.
