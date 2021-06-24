Cancel
POTUS

Watch live: Biden delivers remarks on getting vaccinated

Posted by 
The Hill
The Hill
 18 days ago
President Biden will deliver remarks on Thursday evening to discuss the importance of getting vaccinated.

The event is scheduled to begin at 5:15 p.m. ET.

Watch the live video above.

The Hill

The Hill

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

