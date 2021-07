To help celebrate Independence Day, KNIA/KRLS will broadcast non-stop patriotic music for two hours tonight, Sunday, and Monday evenings. Music will air Saturday from 9:00 to 11:00 p.m. on 92.1 KRLS. On Sunday and Monday evenings, it will air at the same time on KRLS as well as 94.3 and 95.3 KNIA. KNIA/KRLS encourages residents to enjoy area fireworks displays as they listen to the music.