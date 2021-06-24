Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

How Tilda Swinton Dresses to Host a Press Conference

wmagazine.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou never know what to expect from the enigmatic Tilda Swinton when she attends a work event, the most recent of which was on Thursday at Rome’s ongoing exhibition “Romaison.” Along with the fashion historian Olivier Saillard, the Academy Award winner offered a preview of her tribute to the late, highly influential director Pier Paolo Pasolini, and particularly the costumes in Pasolini period films like Oedipus Rex (1967), The Decameron (1971), and The Canterbury Tales (1972).

www.wmagazine.com

Comments / 2

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tilda Swinton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Host A Press Conference#The Academy Award#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Celebrities
Related
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Cannes: Tilda Swinton Lent Her Real ’80s Clothes to Her Daughter for ‘The Souvenir Part II’

The Cannes Film Festival isn’t known for launching sequels. But on Thursday morning, Joanna Hogg’s “The Souvenir Part II” held its first screening as part of the Directors’ Fortnight lineup. The semi-autobiographical film is a continuation of the 2019 Sundance darling that follows Julie (Honor Swinton Byrne) in the days after the tragic outcome of a relationship, as she takes comfort from her mother Rosalind (played by Tilda Swinton, in fact Swinton Byrne’s real mother) and directs a student film — called “The Souvenir” — based on her grief.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Doctor Strange’: Tilda Swinton Addresses Ancient One Backlash

Doctor Strange and Avengers star Tilda Swinton recently opened up about the controversy surrounding her being cast as the Ancient One. Marvel Studios continues to add diversity to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but Kevin Feige recently shared that he regrets casting Tilda Swinton as the Ancient One instead of going with an Asian man in the role. In an interview with Variety, Swinton was “very, very grateful that he said that” in response to Feige’s comments:
CelebritiesRegister Citizen

Why Tilda Swinton Remains an Artist for the Ages

I have great admiration for people who refuse to fit in, go against type and live by their own rules and convictions. I applaud those who are bold, provocative and fearless in their life and career choices. That is precisely why I count myself a devoted fan of Tilda Swinton...
MoviesPosted by
Variety

Wes Anderson’s New Movie Will Shoot in Spain From September, Tilda Swinton Among Cast (EXCLUSIVE)

Wes Anderson is shooting his new movie in Spain, with production set to begin in September. In a recent interview with Variety, Tilda Swinton revealed that she will star in the project, specific details of which are being kept closely under wraps. Though the film is shooting in Spain, “it’s not about Spain,” Swinton hinted. Meanwhile, speaking to Variety from England, Anderson said he’s “not ready to share any details” about the new film.
Movies/Film

Wes Anderson’s Next Movie Will Star Tilda Swinton, Films in Spain Later This Year

Wes Anderson‘s latest film, The French Dispatch, will soon have its world premiere at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. The general moviegoing public won’t be able to see it until October 22, but even before Searchlight Pictures carries out its theatrical distribution, Anderson has already started lining up his next project. The as-yet-untitled film will reportedly go into production in Spain this September and it will bring back Anderson’s frequent collaborator, Tilda Swinton, for a starring role.
Moviesseattlepi.com

'Doctor Strange': Tilda Swinton Reflects on Ancient One Casting, Margaret Cho Exchange

Tilda Swinton has said she’s “very grateful” for a renewed discourse around her casting as The Ancient One in “Doctor Strange” — a hot topic for representation in Hollywood that re-emerged last month when Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige expressed regret at casting her in a role that was portrayed by an elderly Tibetan man in the graphic novels, but written for a woman in the movie.
Beauty & Fashionanothermag.com

Tilda Swinton Pays Tribute to the Films of Pier Paolo Pasolini

Tilda Swinton has teamed up with long-time creative collaborator Olivier Saillard for a special art performance. The show, titled Embodying Pasolini, is a celebration of fashion in cinema – more specifically, the work of costume designer Danilo Donati, who helped style the films of legendary Italian director Pier Paolo Pasolini.
MoviesMovieWeb

Tilda Swinton Takes on Her Fifth Wes Anderson Movie, Shooting Begins This Fall

Tilda Swinton will star in Wes Anderson's next movie with the untitled project set to start filming in Spain this fall. The new movie will mark the fifth collaboration between Tilda Swinton and Anderson, as she previously appeared in the filmmaker's movies Moonrise Kingdom, The Grand Budapest Hotel, and Isle of Dogs. Swinton is also a part of the ensemble cast of Anderson's latest movie The French Dispatch, which will have its world premiere at Cannes in July.
Celebritiesmarketresearchtelecast.com

Tilda Swinton broke the silence and answered Kevin Feige about his controversy with Marvel

Tilda Swinton was once again in the eye of the storm for his role as Ancestral in the movie Doctor Strange despite the fact that five years have passed since the premiere of the film. It is that at the end of May, the president of Marvel Studios, Kevin Feige, recognized that it had been a mistake to hire her for that job and caused a deep uproar. The actress had been silent so far, but he decided to speak after those statements and give his point of view. What did he say?
MoviesNew Haven Register

Tilda Swinton Is Haunted by a Mysterious Sound in the Trailer for 'Memoria'

Tilda Swinton plays a character shaken by a strange boom in the new trailer for Apichatpong Weerasethakul’s upcoming film, Memoria. In the film, Swinton plays a Scottish woman named Jessica, who hears a loud “bang” at daybreak, which triggers a mysterious sensory syndrome that follows her as she travels through the jungles of Colombia.
Moviesvanyaland.com

Watch Tilda Swinton wander in the ‘Memoria’ teaser

Remember how, a few years ago, State Department employees were hearing weird sounds in Cuba and then started feeling really weird? Like they had a concussion or something? Well, no one has been able to ever really figure out what the hell happened there (microwave emitters have been blamed, but it’s an ongoing mystery that may never be solved), much like you may not be able to understand Memoria on anything other than a sensory level. Directed by the master Apichatpong Weerasethakul, best known to American audiences for directing the Palme D’or-winning Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives, Memoria stars Tilda Swinton as a tourist who hears an odd noise one morning and then starts to have a weird experience as she wanders through Colombia. It’s Weerasethakul’s first English-language film, and Neon dropped a teaser for the film earlier on Monday. It’s a good way to put 111 seconds of much-needed beauty in your life.
MoviesCollider

First 'Memoria' Trailer Teases an Enigmatic Thriller With Tilda Swinton

Acclaimed Thai director Apichatpong Weerasethakul is back with his latest film, Memoria, a thrilling drama starring Academy Award-winner Tilda Swinton. Currently set to have its world premiere at this year's Cannes Film Festival, the folks over at NEON released the first trailer for the film in anticipation of its debut. Weerasethakul previously nabbed the coveted Palme d'Or at the 2010 Cannes Festival for what is probably his best-known film, Uncle Boonmee Who Can Recall His Past Lives.
Celebritiespurewow.com

Here’s Why This Photo of Timothée Chalamet & Tilda Swinton Is Going Viral

Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton are the duo we never knew we needed. Last night, the pair stepped out on the red carpet to promote their all-new film, The French Dispatch, at the Cannes Film Festival. Unlike typical co-stars, who pose for a few pictures before going on their merry way, Chalamet and Swinton were inseparable during the event.
CelebritiesHelloGiggles

We Can't Stop Laughing at Tilda Swinton Pranking Timothée Chalamet at Cannes

Tilda Swinton's got jokes, you guys. At the July 12th screening of her film The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival, she and her co-star Timothée Chalamet were bestie pals on the red carpet and inside the theater. But when the cast stood to receive their applause for the film, Swinton swooped in and laid a hilarious prank on Chalamet, and we've watched the video approximately 400 times already.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
Vogue Magazine

Could You Ask For a Cooler Pair Than Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton?

What do you get when Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton join forces? A fashion match made in heaven. Today at the premiere of Wes Anderson’s The French Dispatch at the Cannes Film Festival, co-stars Timothée Chalamet and Tilda Swinton hit the red carpet together in two striking looks. The actors and noted fashion plates have a history of taking risks on the carpet—Chalamet in sequined harnesses, Swinton in outré masks and shapely couture—but together their effect was dazzling.

Comments / 2

Community Policy