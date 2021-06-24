How Tilda Swinton Dresses to Host a Press Conference
You never know what to expect from the enigmatic Tilda Swinton when she attends a work event, the most recent of which was on Thursday at Rome’s ongoing exhibition “Romaison.” Along with the fashion historian Olivier Saillard, the Academy Award winner offered a preview of her tribute to the late, highly influential director Pier Paolo Pasolini, and particularly the costumes in Pasolini period films like Oedipus Rex (1967), The Decameron (1971), and The Canterbury Tales (1972).www.wmagazine.com
