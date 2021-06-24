Cancel
The Red Sox are in first place, but they’ve been one of baseball’s luckiest teams

Washington Post
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Boston Red Sox sit atop the American League East, with a half-game edge on the Tampa Bay Rays. The New York Yankees, the expected division leaders, are four-and-a-half games behind, in third place. That’s surprising to almost everyone outside of Beantown. And it might not be sustainable. Based on run differential, Boston has been the second-luckiest team in baseball thus far, and should be concerned about fortune changing directions.

