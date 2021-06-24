Cancel
Karelian Regulatory News (KDR)

 19 days ago

Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company. Karelian Diamond Resources Plc - Holding(s) in Company. TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Name. City of registered office (if applicable) St. Albans. Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom.

Life Style Extra

London open: Banks pace the advance as BoE lifts dividend restrictions

(Sharecast News) - London stocks rose in early trade on Tuesday, outperforming their European peers as banks led the charge after the Bank of England removed dividend restrictions on the sector. At 0850 BST, the FTSE 100 was up 0.3% at 7,144.30 after the Bank said it was removing restrictions...
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen muted ahead of US earnings

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set for a muted open on Tuesday as investors eye the start of the US earnings season, with results due this week from the likes of Citi, JP Morgan and Goldman Sachs. The FTSE 100 was called to open just two points higher at...
ShareCast

Holding(s) in Company

TR-1: Standard form for notification of major holdings. 3. Details of person subject to the notification obligation. Aggregate of abrdn plc affiliated investment management entities with delegated voting rights on behalf of multiple managed portfolios. City of registered office (if applicable) Edinburgh. Country of registered office (if applicable) United Kingdom.
Life Style Extra

Dunedin Inc. Share News (DIG)

Dunedin Income Growth Investment Trust PLC - Edinburgh-based UK and overseas companies investor - Enters GBP30 million multi-currency revolving credit facility with the Bank of Nova Scotia. New facility will replace the GBP15 million credit facility with Scotiabank Ireland DAC, and will run for a period of two years July...
Life Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Vectura Group plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
ShareCast

Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 13 July 2021, it purchased 293,191 of the Company's own Ordinary Shares of 1p each, representing approximately 0.20% of the issued share capital at a price of 215 pence per share for cancellation. Following this purchase, there are now 149,465,435 Ordinary Shares of 1p each...
Life Style Extra

1 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2071

Nominal Change: 1 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2071Changes to FTSE Indexes. Following the announcement by the UK Debt Management Office, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Change. Effective FromStart of Trading. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:. Australia. +1800...
Life Style Extra

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
ShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 34,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 949.43 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
Life Style Extra

Share Price Information for St James House (SJH)

THIS ANNOUNCEMENT CONTAINS INSIDE INFORMATION FOR THE PURPOSES OF REGULATION 11 OF THE MARKET ABUSE (AMENDMENT) (EU EXIT) REGULATIONS 2019/310. ("SJH", the "Group" or the "Company") Disposal of Legal Services Business and Programme of Cost Savings. Disposal of Legal Services Business. The Board of Directors of the Company (the "Board")...
Life Style Extra

IN BRIEF: BlackRock Smaller Companies appoints two new directors

BlackRock Smaller Companies Trust PLC - investment trust focused on smaller UK quoted companies - Appoints James Barnes as non-executive director with effect on July 31. Was formerly chair at Dunedin Smaller Companies Investment Trust PLC for a year in 2018. BlackRock also appoints Helen Sinclair as non-executive director with...
finextra.com

FCA warns retail banks over AML failings

The UK's retail banks have been issued a warning by the Financial Conduct Authority about weaknesses surrounding their financial crime controls. Following an assessment of retail banks' financial crime systems and controls, the FCA wrote to industry chiefs that "we are disappointed to continue to identify, across some firms, several common weaknesses".
Life Style Extra

Member Info for goodflyingduck

Agreed, mac, let's wait and see. Blockchain is well established now and is being applied in a number of areas. We spoke about Btc and other cryptocurrencies which have nothing tangible behind them and I don't expect that they are going to be around very much longer. Tokenised metal assets in lieu of ETFs, I have absolutely no issue with. They will still need to be offered in a regulatory framework though and I think that I saw something about the Russian state having moved on that now, having prevaricatef for a long while - indeed, they are going to be using Blockchain technology themselves to monitor the movement of their more precious resources and, presumably, recover tax.
crowdfundinsider.com

UK Based Payments Firm Clear Junction Stops Binance Transfers

Late last month, the UK securities regulatory effectively shut down Binance’s activity in the country. The statement by the FCA was followed by multiple banks publicly announcing they will no longer allow customers to transfer funds to Binance. This week, Clear Junction, a UK based payment firm, said it will...
u.today

Binance's Key Payments Partner Severs Ties with Embattled Exchange

Global payments solution provider Clear Junction has confirmed that it will no longer facilitate either pound or euro payments to Binance. It claims that the Financial Conduct Authority's recent notice regarding the exchange's London-based entity is the reason behind the decision:. Clear Junction can confirm that it will no longer...
Life Style Extra

London pre-open: Stocks seen lower amid Covid worries

(Sharecast News) - London stocks were set to fall at the open on Monday despite a solid session in Asia, as worries about Covid-19 weigh on sentiment. The FTSE 100 was called to open 25 points lower at 7,096, with traders likely to be nursing a sore head after England's Euros defeat overnight.
Life Style Extra

Xaar Share News (XAR)

Xaar completes acquisition of UK inkjet systems peer FFEI. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Photo-Me swings to profit; Xaar buys FFEI. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Carclo shares up on solid year performance. 27 Apr 21 10:40. Xaar "well positioned" for future as loss narrows in 2020 on costs cut. 27 Apr...
Life Style Extra

TOP NEWS SUMMARY: Dealmaking brings big changes to DMGT, Tate & Lyle

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Monday. Lord Rothermere, the controlling shareholder of Daily Mail & General Trust, is prepared to make an offer to take the newspaper publisher private, if two business disposals currently being discussed take place, the company said. DMGT confirmed it is in discussions to sell its Insurance Risk division, following "enquiries from third parties". It said the terms of the proposed sale would realise a "premium valuation" for DGMT shareholders, and it would return the sale proceeds as a 610 pence per share special dividend. This would be in addition to the direct distribution of shares in used car retailer Cazoo. Following that, Rothermere Continuation would be prepared to make a 251p per share cash offer to take the remainder of DMGT private. This would give an enterprise value to the remainder of DGMT of GBP810 million, the company said. DMGT shares were trading up 3.7% early Monday at GBP1,078.00p. The company has a market capitalisation of about GBP2.2 billion.
beincrypto.com

Clear Junction Will no Longer Facilitate Payments Related to Binance

Binance has taken yet another hit after one of its major payment partners, Clear Junction, announced they would be suspending both pound and euro payments on behalf of Binance. The world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, has just lost another alley after the Financial Conduct Authority’s (FCA) latest warning. Clear Junction,...

Comments / 0

