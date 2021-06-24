Cancel
Minnesota State

Minnesota Looking Into Broader Remote Coverage of Courts

By The Associated Press
WJON
 19 days ago
Cover picture for the article

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The state of Minnesota is looking into expanding remote coverage of court proceedings, after a test run of sorts during the COVID-19 pandemic. In asking a committee to study the issue, the state Supreme Court noted Thursday that remote technology and livestreaming in the last year "provided increased transparency and accessibility at a time when physical access to court facilities was limited" because of the coronavirus.

St. Cloud, MN
WJON has the best news coverage for St. Cloud, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Posted by
WJON

Tours of Minnesota State Capitol Return

ST. PAUL -- Starting Monday, visitors can again go on free guided tours of the Minnesota State Capitol. The guided tours were shut down amid the pandemic. for us, it's been a long wait and it's great to see the building going back to the way it should be, has been for over 117 years, because this is the people's house and it's always good to have the people of Minnesota and visitors from all over the world coming to look at this beautiful capitol.
Posted by
WJON

Burning Restrictions Expanded in Northern Minnesota

DULUTH -- Minnesota's unusually dry summer has prompted the expansion of burning restrictions into all or part of seven more northern Minnesota counties (the eastern portion of Roseau County and all of Beltrami, Cook, Koochiching, Lake, Lake of the Woods, and Saint Louis counties). And burning restrictions remain in effect...
Posted by
WJON

Burnsville: Don’t Dump Unwanted Goldfish in Local Waterways

BURNSVILLE (AP) -- Officials in a Twin Cities suburb say they're finding more giant goldfish in local waterways, prompting a plea to citizens to stop dumping their unwanted fish into ponds and lakes, which is illegal in Minnesota. The goldfish, which grow to the size of a football, compete with...
Posted by
WJON

Minnesota Winding Down Mass COVID Vaccination Sites

ST. PAUL -- Governor Tim Walz announced Friday Minnesota will wind down its mass vaccination sites while continuing efforts to make vaccines accessible with smaller community vaccination sites. With the exception of the Mall of America location, final doses will be administered at Community Vaccination Program mass vaccination sites on...
Posted by
WJON

Schmitt; Minnesota Wolf Population Is Growing [PODCAST]

The Minnesota Wolf population is growing. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News says there is evidence that wolves are damaging the deer population in northern Minnesota and a wolf hunt could make sense for the state. The DNR announced earlier this week that Minnesota will not have a wolf hunting season this year despite receiving clearance to do so because wolves have been removed from the endangered list in Minnesota. Wisconsin has chosen to have a wolf hunting season and Schmitt says the interest is there to participate in wolf hunting in Minnesota. The DNR estimates that the wolf population in Minnesota is at 2,700 with peak at 3,000 between 2002-2005. The lowest point was in the 1960s when Minnesota had an estimated 350 wolves in the state.
Posted by
WJON

Emmer Wants Money For Hospitality Industry [PODCAST]

Congressman Tom Emmer joined me on WJON this week. He says not everyone suffered during the pandemic but those in the hospitality/bars & restaurants and service industry did and because of that he'd like to see additional financial relief headed to those individuals. Emmer says the federal government has given too much money to states and individuals that weren't suffering during the pandemic and to state's that had a surplus of money like Minnesota. Emmer says this type of spending has led to an increased national debt and inflation. He says he'd like to see an infrastructure deal in congress to pay for roads and bridges but doesn't agree with items that have been added to those bills. Listen to our conversation below.

