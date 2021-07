A new ranking of the best BBQ cities in the USA had what some may consider a surprising entry in the top 20, the city of Grand Rapids. While traditional BBQ strongholds like Kansas City, Memphis, and Houston were joined in the top 5 by Cincinnati & Chicago; Grand Rapids placed 17th ion the list, between southern BBQ stalwarts like Atlanta & Austin. The list, compiled by a Texas group called LawnStarter, compiled the information from the American Royal Association, Everfest, Kansas City Barbeque Society, National Barbecue and Grilling Association, and Yelp to come up with the rankings.