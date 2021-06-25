Cancel
Kennewick, WA

Kennewick Police Officer's car vandalized

By Fox 11 41
FOX 11 and 41
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKENNEWICK, WA — Kennewick Police Officer, James Canada, had a disrespectful phrase typically calling for violence against law enforcement spray painted on his car. The Washington Fraternal Order of Police (WAFOP) president Marco Monteblanco says “We are disgusted and deeply disturbed by this cowardly action, targeting Officer Canada and defacing his private vehicle with this offensive graffiti” Monteblanco also says, “This kind of behavior is uncalled for and will not be tolerated”.

