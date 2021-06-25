Kennewick Police Officer's car vandalized
KENNEWICK, WA — Kennewick Police Officer, James Canada, had a disrespectful phrase typically calling for violence against law enforcement spray painted on his car. The Washington Fraternal Order of Police (WAFOP) president Marco Monteblanco says “We are disgusted and deeply disturbed by this cowardly action, targeting Officer Canada and defacing his private vehicle with this offensive graffiti” Monteblanco also says, “This kind of behavior is uncalled for and will not be tolerated”.www.fox41yakima.com
