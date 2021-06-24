Tesla Model S Plaid reaches 140 MPH during first place run at Pikes Peak Hill Climb
The Tesla Model S Plaid, driven by veteran Unplugged Performance team member Randy Probst, continues its domination of the Exhibition Divison at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The Unplugged Model S Plaid recently took down the fastest practice lap time during the Wednesday session, leading fellow Tesla driver Daijiro Yoshihara by a 5.3-second gap. Yoshihara is in a Model 3 Performance. The all-electric sedans took the first and second-fastest lap times of the practice session.www.teslarati.com
