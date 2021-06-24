Tesla Model S Plaid reaches 140 MPH during first place run at Pikes Peak Hill Climb

The 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado proved to be much kinder to Randy Pobst, Unplugged Performance, and Tesla than the 2020 race. This year was the second time Randy Pobst teamed up with Unplugged Performance to set a new record in the Exhibition Class, this time in a Tesla Model S Plaid. Even though they won, they failed to set a new record. Due to inclement weather, the course had to be shortened by three miles. There are some speculative times out there, but we simply won't know until Randy and his Tesla make it all the way up the hill. Next year will be the 100th running and a nice opportunity to break a record.