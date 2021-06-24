Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cars

Tesla Model S Plaid reaches 140 MPH during first place run at Pikes Peak Hill Climb

By Joey Klender
teslarati.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Tesla Model S Plaid, driven by veteran Unplugged Performance team member Randy Probst, continues its domination of the Exhibition Divison at the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb. The Unplugged Model S Plaid recently took down the fastest practice lap time during the Wednesday session, leading fellow Tesla driver Daijiro Yoshihara by a 5.3-second gap. Yoshihara is in a Model 3 Performance. The all-electric sedans took the first and second-fastest lap times of the practice session.

www.teslarati.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nick Robinson
Person
Rhys Millen
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Tesla Model S Plaid#Unplugged Performance#P1#Daiyoshihara#Acura#Ppihc#Open Wheel#Modifieds#Racer#Exhibition#Bentley Continental
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASCAR
News Break
Cars
News Break
Youtube
News Break
Tesla
Related
Fremont, CABusiness Insider

A brand-new Tesla Model S Plaid spontaneously burst into flames while its owner was driving it, lawyer says

After months of anticipation, Tesla in June started delivering its fastest and most expensive car yet - the $130,000 Model S Plaid. On Tuesday, just weeks after Tesla launched the sedan during an event at its Fremont, California factory, one of the few on the road was destroyed after it suddenly burst into flames in a suburb of Philadelphia, a lawyer for its owner told Insider.
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch This: Tesla Model S Plaid vs Porsche Taycan Turbo S

*Edit 6/30/21: The video is no longer available but we're leaving the article up for now because the stats are still from the actual 1/4 mile runs and are valid for comparison purposes. Until we can actually line up a Tesla Model S Plaid and a Porsche Taycan Turbo S,...
Carsinsideevs.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid Take On 900 HP Hellcats

Here we can take a look at a street race of a Tesla Model S Plaid against two 900 hp Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcats from a rolling start at about 40 mph (64 km/h) or so. It's an impressive demonstration of EV performance, as the Plaid notes strong acceleration not only from 0 mph or low-speeds but also at high speeds, which backs Tesla's drive units power curve.
CarsCleanTechnica

Tesla Model S Plaid vs. Tesla Model S Ludicrous vs. Tesla Model 3 Performance — Pikes Peak Comparison

Blake Fuller, who has set a number of racing records, including in Teslas, just published a fascinating comparison of the 2021 Tesla Model S Plaid, the 2015 Tesla Model S P90DL, and the 2018 Tesla Model 3 Performance in their stunning, record races up Pikes Peak. I’ll come back to that comparison video in a moment, but I want to start with a little more context first.
Carsteslarati.com

The Tesla Model S Plaid’s most shocking upgrade is being hidden in plain sight

Tesla did not waste any time highlighting the Model S Plaid’s killer metric: 0-60 mph in 1.99 seconds. This figure, which can be attained on a prepped drag strip as per MotorTrend‘s formal tests, has effectively dominated news about the flagship sedan — so much so that some of the vehicle’s other notable capabilities have been overshadowed. Among these are its 60-130 mph time, which is arguably the Model S Plaid’s true killer metric.
Carsinsideevs.com

Tesla Model S Long Range Deliveries Begin, $50K Less Than Plaid

Just ahead of the end of Q2 2021, the refreshed dual-motor all-wheel-drive Tesla Model S Long Range has started deliveries. Teslarati calls the Model S LR the most "bang-for-the-buck" vehicle Tesla produces, and for good reason. Tesla doesn't redesign or refresh its cars in the usual sense, but it recently...
Carsmotor1.com

Watch Tesla Model S Plaid set new 1/4 mile record at 9.22 seconds

The Tesla Model S Plaid's quarter-mile record of 9.247 seconds at 152.16 mph trap speed, set by Jay Leno, might not be the maximum (or make that the minimum time) of what the production Plaid is capable of. According to the latest Situation Plaid's video, the Plaid achieved a time...
Motorsportstopgear.com

Behind the scenes at this year's Pikes Peak Hill Climb

You probably already know the headlines. In case you don’t, here you go. The race was won, for a second time, by Brit Robin Shute in a Wolf GB08. Second place went to all-time record holder Romain Dumas, but driving a Porsche GT2 RS this time, rather than VW’s ID.R. Third was Paul Dallenbach in the first traditional open-wheel car, while fourth was Bentley’s Conti GT Pikes Peak challenger, Rhys Millen nursing it over the line with a blown inlet manifold reckoned to have cost him over 20 seconds and a shot at overall victory. But that’s not the full story of the race. Here’s what else went on at the 99th running of the ‘Race to the Clouds’.
CarsPosted by
MotorBiscuit

2022 Tesla Model S Plaid Records Unreal 0-60 MPH Time

Even compared to the rest of Tesla’s lineup, the Model S is one of the most impressive. It truly sets the EV performance standard with sky-high horsepower ratings and battery range. However, when Elon Musk promised it could reach 60 mph in under two seconds, even die-hard Tesla fans were skeptical.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid goes up for grabs in fight for climate change policies

There are many reasons why someone would want to drive the Tesla Model S Plaid. There’s the vehicle’s supercar-beating performance, with its 0-60 mph time of 1.99 seconds, its 60-130 mph acceleration in 4.71 seconds, and its top speed of 200 mph. The Model S Plaid is equipped to the brim with Tesla’s latest tech as well, as highlighted by its wholly revamped interior and custom software.
WeatherPosted by
CarBuzz.com

Tuned Tesla Kicks Acura NSX To The Curb At Pikes Peak

The 2021 Pikes Peak International Hill Climb in Colorado proved to be much kinder to Randy Pobst, Unplugged Performance, and Tesla than the 2020 race. This year was the second time Randy Pobst teamed up with Unplugged Performance to set a new record in the Exhibition Class, this time in a Tesla Model S Plaid. Even though they won, they failed to set a new record. Due to inclement weather, the course had to be shortened by three miles. There are some speculative times out there, but we simply won't know until Randy and his Tesla make it all the way up the hill. Next year will be the 100th running and a nice opportunity to break a record.
Accidentstecheblog.com

New Tesla Model S Plaid Edition Spontaneously Catches Fire

An entrepreneur’s brand new Tesla Model S Plaid spontaneously caught fire while the owner was driving, just three days after it was delivered following its June launch. Fortunately there are no injuries to report, but its owner was initially stuck inside because the electronic door system failed, which resulted in him having to use force to push it open. The vehicle continued to roll for about 35 feet before flames engulfed it in a residential area near the owner’s Pennsylvania home. Read more for the news report and additional pictures.
Hobbiesinsideevs.com

This Tesla Model S Plaid Raffle Has Amazing Odds, Enter To Win

We can only assume there are many people out there who would love to get their hands on the all-new Tesla Model S Plaid, though many folks probably can't afford it, or at least shouldn't be dropping $130,000 on a car. Now, you can enter a raffle to win it, and the odds are pretty fantastic, at least compared to other, similar raffles.
Carsteslarati.com

Tesla Model S Plaid drag strip tests show ‘alien tech’ performance & consistency

During MotorTrend’s test of the Tesla Model S Plaid, the automotive publication remarked that the vehicle showed an uncanny tendency to be robotic in its consistency, posting performance figures that never varied by more than a fraction of a second. It was an interesting observation for Tesla’s new flagship sedan, seeing as the “Raven” Model S Performance, the Plaid’s predecessor, tended to perform worse as its battery discharges.
MotorsportsMotorTrend Magazine

Power Loss: Evasive Motorsports' Tesla Model 3 Pikes Peak Car Gets Zapped

Long time Super Street fans have seen Evasive Motorsports progress over the years, having built multiple track and street cars that've appeared in and on the cover of SS, Honda Tuning, Import Tuner, and more, the group has also long served as the "go-to" source for race-focused tuning on multiple platforms. In recent years, they've organized an all-out assault on the annual Pikes Peak Hill Climb and after joining forces with ace wheelman and ENEOS brand ambassador Dai Yoshihara in 2019, the team showed undeniable promise, though succumbed to a mechanical failure in the end. Redemption would come just a year later as the group, having gathered substantial data and hands-on experience, went on to realize victory in the unlimited Division of Pikes Peak 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy