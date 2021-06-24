Cancel
Stocks

Share Price Information for Cineworld (CINE)

 19 days ago

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.14R, Cineworld Group plc (the "Company") announces that Damian Sanders, Independent Non-Executive Director of the Company, was appointed to the Board of Victorian Plumbing Group plc as Senior Independent Director with effect from 16 June 2021. Fiona Smith. Company Secretary. LEI: 213800J2J3TOOI176M73.

Financial ReportsShareCast

Peel Hunt cuts Cineworld price target, reiterates 'hold'

Peel Hunt reiterated its ‘hold’ recommendation on Cineworld on Tuesday as it cut the price target to 75p from 85p, noting that the share price has fallen but is not yet in "buy territory". 68.26p. 16:20 13/07/21. -7.13%. -5.24p. 22,926.81. 16:22 13/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,088.73. 16:22 13/07/21. n/a. n/a. 4,071.21.
BusinessShareCast

Seraphine valued at £150.2m in IPO

Seraphine will debut on the London market with a value of £150.2m after setting the price for its initial public offer. The maternity and nursing wear brand will sell shares 20.68 million new shares at 295p each to raise about £61m and a further 4.93 million shares from existing investors. The total offer will be valued at £75.5m, representing 50.3% of its issued share capital.
Share capital update

Share capital update

("Mailbox" or the "Company") As stated in the Company's admission document dated 12 May 2021 (the "Admission Document"), in order to increase the distributable reserves available to facilitate the payment of future dividends, the Company had resolved that, conditional upon Admission (as defined in the Admission Document) and the approval of the Court, the amount standing to the credit of the share premium account of the Company be cancelled and transferred to a special distributable reserve.
Transaction in Own Shares

Transaction in Own Shares

("RHI Magnesita" the "Company" or the "Group") RHI Magnesita N.V. (the "Company") announces that on 13 July 2021 it purchased the following number of its ordinary shares, represented by depositary interests, of one euro each pursuant to its €50 million share repurchase programme, details of which were announced on 5 May 2021 (the "Programme").
Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 15,171 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:
StocksShareCast

BlackRock Throgmorton Trust Plc - Issue of Equity

LEI - 5493003B7ETS1JEDPF59. The Company announces that 34,000 Ordinary shares of 5p each were today issued by the Company at a price of 949.43 pence per share which represented a premium to net asset value. The new Ordinary shares will rank pari passu with the existing shares and trade on the London Stock Exchange's main market for listed securities. This allotment of new shares is being made to satisfy market demand and is made under the Company’s annual issuance authority and from its existing general purpose block listing.
BusinessShareCast

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company was notified on 13 July 2021 that on 1 July 2021 Stephen Harrison, Chief Executive Officer transferred 216,000 ordinary shares of 1p each ("Ordinary Shares") in the Company for no consideration to his spouse Linda Harrison. Stephen Harrison's total beneficial interest in the Ordinary Shares of the Company,...
1 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2071

1 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2071

Nominal Change: 1 5/8% Treasury Gilt 2071Changes to FTSE Indexes. Following the announcement by the UK Debt Management Office, please see details of affected indexes and effective dates below:. Index. Change. Effective FromStart of Trading. For further information please contact FTSE Russell Client Services at info@ftserussell.com or call:. Australia. +1800...
BusinessLife Style Extra

Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)-Vectura Group plc amend

FORM 8.5 (EPT/RI) PUBLIC DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITH RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY STATUS DEALING IN A CLIENT-SERVING CAPACITY. Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the "Code") 1. KEY INFORMATION. (a) Name of exempt principal trader:. J.P. Morgan Securities Plc. (b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant...
Member Info for goodflyingduck

Member Info for goodflyingduck

Agreed, mac, let's wait and see. Blockchain is well established now and is being applied in a number of areas. We spoke about Btc and other cryptocurrencies which have nothing tangible behind them and I don't expect that they are going to be around very much longer. Tokenised metal assets in lieu of ETFs, I have absolutely no issue with. They will still need to be offered in a regulatory framework though and I think that I saw something about the Russian state having moved on that now, having prevaricatef for a long while - indeed, they are going to be using Blockchain technology themselves to monitor the movement of their more precious resources and, presumably, recover tax.
MarketsLife Style Extra

N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V.

N17/21 - Trading restoration - Plaza Centers N.V. (TIDM: PLAZ, ISIN: NL0011882741) 1. Stock Exchange Notice N14/21 informed market participants of the suspension of trading in Plaza Centers N.V. ("Plaza") under Rule 1510 of the Rules of the London Stock Exchange due to the disablement and expiry of Plaza's depository interests in CREST. Further to Plaza's announcement (RNS: 1305F) and Euroclear UK & Ireland's Operational Bulletin 2021-123 confirming the re-enablement of settlement for Plaza in CREST (in the form of CREST Depository Interests, "CDIs"), London Stock Exchange will restore Plaza to trading with effect from 07:30 on Wednesday 14 July 2021.
Xaar Share News (XAR)

Xaar Share News (XAR)

Xaar completes acquisition of UK inkjet systems peer FFEI. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Photo-Me swings to profit; Xaar buys FFEI. SMALL-CAP WINNERS & LOSERS: Carclo shares up on solid year performance. 27 Apr 21 10:40. Xaar "well positioned" for future as loss narrows in 2020 on costs cut. 27 Apr...
Final Announcement Released

Final Announcement Released

This is the end of day message for the RNS system Monday 12 July 2021. This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.RNS may use your IP address to confirm compliance with the terms and conditions, to analyse how you engage with the information contained in this communication, and to share such analysis on an anonymised basis with others as part of our commercial services. For further information about how RNS and the London Stock Exchange use the personal data you provide us, please see our Privacy Policy.
Marketsdecrypt.co

Binance Dropped By European Payment Processor Clear Junction

European payment processor Clear Junction said it would stop processing Binance payments. A number of UK banks have also placed restrictions on the world's biggest crypto exchange. European payment processor Clear Junction today said it would stop processing transactions for the world's biggest crypto exchange, Binance. The London-based company said...
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 17.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 518 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $852,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
StocksStreetInsider.com

Sentage Holdings Inc. (SNTG) Prices 4M Share IPO at $5/sh

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Sentage Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering (“Offering”) of 4,000,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of US$5.00 per ordinary share. The ordinary shares have been approved for listing on the Nasdaq Capital Market and are expected to commence trading on July 9, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SNTG”.
StocksStreetInsider.com

AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd (AGRI) Prices 2.72M Share IPO at $5/sh

Get inside Wall Street with StreetInsider Premium. Claim your 1-week free trial here. AgriFORCE Growing Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ: AGRI), today announced the pricing of an initial public offering of 2,719,999 units, each consisting of one common share and one Series A warrant to purchase one common share, at a public offering price of $5.00 per unit for aggregate gross proceeds of approximately $13.6 million, prior to deducting underwriting discounts, commissions, and other offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 407,999 units, which consists of an aggregate amount of 407,999 common shares and/or Series A warrants to purchase up to 407,999 common shares, at the public offering price less the underwriting discounts and commissions. The offering is expected to close on or about July 12, 2021, subject to satisfaction of customary closing conditions.

Comments / 0

