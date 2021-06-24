Share Price Information for Cineworld (CINE)

Agreed, mac, let's wait and see. Blockchain is well established now and is being applied in a number of areas. We spoke about Btc and other cryptocurrencies which have nothing tangible behind them and I don't expect that they are going to be around very much longer. Tokenised metal assets in lieu of ETFs, I have absolutely no issue with. They will still need to be offered in a regulatory framework though and I think that I saw something about the Russian state having moved on that now, having prevaricatef for a long while - indeed, they are going to be using Blockchain technology themselves to monitor the movement of their more precious resources and, presumably, recover tax.