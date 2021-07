The Alabama Crimson Tide basketball program has been on a meteoric rise since the arrival of head coach Nate Oats. Oats has delivered an SEC regular season and tournament championship to the Capstone and brought in a steady stream of talent to grow the program. In his two offseasons in charge in Tuscaloosa, Oats has brought in the No. 12 and No. 9 recruiting classes and is already working on a stellar third class.