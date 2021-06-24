She's Back: Small Shark Pinged Along Jersey Shore

[MORE: Your Ultimate Guide to Summer Fun in New Jersey]. Whaling thrived off the coast of New Jersey starting in 1660, and whaling captains were among the early homebuilders in Cape May. Today, the whalers are gone, but the whales are still evident—mainly massive humpbacks, with their distinctive songs and acrobatic leaps. Daily whale watches originate in several popular Jersey Shore towns. The whales tend to travel far offshore, so most whale watches run at least three hours. Whale sightings—humpbacks as well as fin, minke and right whales—typically aren’t guaranteed, but any watch is almost certain to spot pods of bottlenose dolphins, porpoises and an array of sea birds. And then there’s all that salt air to inhale and enjoy.