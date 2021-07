PSIA-AASI Official Supplier CEP Compression Sportswear is offering members up to 75 percent off during their second annual member appreciation sale!. “CEP Compression wants to thank you for your continued support and dedication through an unexpected and turbulent year,” said Jared Finney, CEP Head of Sales. “As we start to rebound and rebuild together, sometimes a little inspiration can help us refocus on our goals and continue the momentum forward. And what’s more motivating than heading back out on the trail, track or slope with fresh new gear?”