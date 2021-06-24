Increase of sale of ordinary shares in PVA TePla

(Alliance News) - The following is a summary of top news stories Monday. Lord Rothermere, the controlling shareholder of Daily Mail & General Trust, is prepared to make an offer to take the newspaper publisher private, if two business disposals currently being discussed take place, the company said. DMGT confirmed it is in discussions to sell its Insurance Risk division, following "enquiries from third parties". It said the terms of the proposed sale would realise a "premium valuation" for DGMT shareholders, and it would return the sale proceeds as a 610 pence per share special dividend. This would be in addition to the direct distribution of shares in used car retailer Cazoo. Following that, Rothermere Continuation would be prepared to make a 251p per share cash offer to take the remainder of DMGT private. This would give an enterprise value to the remainder of DGMT of GBP810 million, the company said. DMGT shares were trading up 3.7% early Monday at GBP1,078.00p. The company has a market capitalisation of about GBP2.2 billion.