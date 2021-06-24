Cancel
U.S. Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Is Double That Of Full EVs

By Brett Foote
fordauthority.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhile a couple of U.S. states and regions like Europe are focused on a future filled with nothing but all-electric vehicles, consumers haven’t been quite so quick to trade in their ICE-powered vehicles for BEVs. EV sales have indeed risen in recent years, but still only represent a small percentage of overall automotive sales. On the flip side, U.S. hybrid vehicle market share has grown significantly as HEV and PHEV sales outpaced BEV sales in April, according to new data from IHS Markit.

