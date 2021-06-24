U.S. Hybrid Vehicle Market Share Is Double That Of Full EVs

As I revealed and discussed in a recent CleanTech Talk podcast, the Volkswagen ID.4 won the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award. This article is another celebration of the vehicle, as well as an explanation of why it won — sort of. One unique thing about our awards is that we pick the finalists but then voters pick the winner. So, I can explain why I think the Volkswagen ID.4 won the 2021 CleanTechnica Car of the Year award, but this is not a perfect summary of the reasons why everyone who voted for the ID.4 voted for it.