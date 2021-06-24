Cancel
Churchill Downs Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021

By The Associated Press
 19 days ago

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Partner's Hope (L), 118R. Albarado3-9-3Kenneth McPeek5/1. 2Sully's Bro (L), 118B. Hernandez, Jr.5-x-xIan Wilkes20/1. 3Flint Ridge (L), 118A. Beschizzax-x-xJoe Sharp6/1. 4Cool Quest (L), 118D. Van Dykex-x-xBrian Lynch5/1. 5Absolute Chaos (L), 118T. Gaffalione3-5-8James DiVito12/1. 6Engrave (L), 118F. Geroux2-3-2Paulo Lobo6/1. 7Istan Gold (L), 124C. Diazx-x-xTommy Short20/1. 8Atoka (L),...

Delaware County, INFrankfort Times

Delaware Park Entries, Saturday July 3rd, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 3Jordin's Surprise , 123R. Menax-x-xKenton Morris8/1. 4Offlee Graysful (L), 111S. Spanabel8-4-3Gary Contessa3/1. 5Bodacious Blend (L), 118J. Trejos10-2-5Brittany Eckert8/1. 6Steely Band (L), 123J. Betancourt2-5-2Kelly Deiter10/1. 7World Party (L), 118A. Suarez2-2-4Brett Brinkman4/1. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast,...
Hollywood Casino At Charles Town Races Entries, Saturday

1st_$30,800, alc, 3YO up (NW1 X), 4½f. 2nd_$19,800, cl $15,000-$12,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 3rd_$12,100, cl $5,000-$4,500, 3YO up F&M, 6½f. 4th_$27,000, alc opt cl, 3YO up, 7f. Hot N Spicy Love124Auts Revolution124. Auburn Mill124Cantakeitanymore120. Pool Boy Charlie120Point Driven120. Rossie Val122. 5th_$17,600, cl $10,000-$8,000, 3YO up, 6½f. Scottish Man124That's for...
Pleasanton Early Entries, Saturday July 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 4Aa Rich Whiskey , 120C. Herrera2-5-11Howard Rubin. 2nd-$18,000, Claiming $20,000-$18,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up , One Mile and Seventy Yards. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Coolcross (L), 125A. Ayuso5-5-1Monty Meier. 2Maxinamillion (L), 125F. Alvarado1-2-5Reid France. 3Mahi Mahi (L), 125A. Espinoza1-2-5Isidro Tamayo. 4Dub Town (L), 120S. Rivera5-1-6William...
Monmouth Park Entries, Saturday

1st_$17,000, mdn cl $10,000-$10,000, 3YO up, 6f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Delta Downs Entries, Monday July 5th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Sizzlin Buckey (L), 124J. Garcia7-6-xRodolfo Sanchez15/1. 2Bang Boom Pow (L), 124D. Alvarez6-3-xRosendo Valdez Jr.9/2. 3Tf Rowdy Runaway (L), 124E. Rodriguez7-3-2Lanny Keith10/1. 4Sheza Fast Train B (L), 124B. Candanosa2-x-xEric Long5/2. 5Carters Wild Shannon (M), 124N. Duranx-x-xErika Huitron12/1. 6Tf Runaways Toasted (L), 124N. Castaneda4-6-3Leonel Hernandez6/1. 7Dreamin the...
Vernon Downs Weekend Entries

Trot 1 Mile. Purse $6,800. NEW YORK EXCELSIOR "B" SERIES 2 Year Old Colts & Geldings - 1st Division (Declaration Fee - $100 + $26.30 Starting Fee) Trot 1 Mile. Purse $15,000. NEW YORK EXCELSIOR "A" SERIES 2 Year Old Colts & Geldings - 1st Division (Declaration Fee - $300 + $26.30 Starting Fee)
Presque Isle Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$30,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 5½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Louisiana Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$9,500, cl $12,500-$10,000, 3YO up, 1mi. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Prairie Meadows Entries, Saturday July 10th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Painted to Win (BL), 125R. Garcia5-7-xJeffrey Rutland15/1. 2El Saeta (BL), 127O. Delgado8-x-xTanner Tracy12/1. 3Jess Leave (BL), 125E. Navarrete, Jr.2-6-xJose Huerta3/1. 4Sfs Your Starlight (BL), 125C. Esqueda6-6-10Stacy Charette-Hill9/2. 5Separate Memories (BL), 127A. Triana Jr.6-2-5Tom Tarwater5/2. 6Nsm Zoomer (BL), 125J. Dominguez5-5-6Charlton Hunt7/2. 7Brief James (BM), 125B. Birzerx-x-xRobert...
Pocatello Downs Entries, Friday

2nd_$1,700, , 3YO up, 3f. 3rd_$3,000, alc, 3YO up (NW3 L), 3½f. 4th_$3,100, alc, 3YO up (NW2 L), . 5th_$3,100, alc, 3YO up, 2½f. 6th_$46,900, stk, 3YO up, . (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Final Jockey / Trainer Standings for the Churchill Downs’ Spring-Summer Meet

(Set Piece was a “Stable Star” for trainer Brad Cox in the 2021 Spring-Summer Meet / Photos by Holly M. Smith) (Tyler Gaffalione / Coady Photography) It was another great meet at Churchill Downs for trainer Brad Cox and rider Tyler Gaffalione. Both of these fine gents, who have made a home at Louisville’s “big oval,” did their usual thing, again.
Speedway Digest

June 26th Modified Race at Grandview Declared a Tie, Firecracker 40 Set for Saturday

In a statement from Grandview Speedway general manager Tina Rogers a tie for first spot in the June 26 T.P.Trailers NASCAR Modified feature has been announced. “I spoke with both Brett and Craig. I explained the situation with what the scorers saw and what the transponder read. After further review and being in contact with MyLaps Sports timing, they assured me it is possible for the loop and timing system to detect 2 cars with different transponders even if they cross the line at the same time. However, Brett Kressley's transponder was not detected by the transponder system, although the hand scorers felt he was ahead. Since the finish was so very close, and you need both scorers and a transponder system to properly score an event, the track management has decided the fairest thing to do with this close of a finish would be to call it an even finish, and award Brett and Craig the win. They will both receive the full points for a win. Brett and Craig were understanding of the situation and agreed upon management decisions. We would like to thank both Brett and Craig for their professionalism through this process.”
Evangeline Downs Entries, Wednesday July 14th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Bubba Smack (L), 123A. Quiles3-5-4Peter DeRousselle5/1. 2Kannon With a K (L), 120D. Saenz3-4-5Daryl Ramsey7/2. 3Point to the Green (L), 120J. Journet6-4-9Benjamin Zeno15/1. 4Leyton's Hippie (L), 115T. Thornton2-5-5Kearney Segura2/1. 5Pioneer Pride (L), 115J. Dominguez6-4-7Chasey Pomier8/5. 6Sassy's Prospector (L), 115E. Ruiz4-3-7Thomas Sam10/1. 2nd-$11,000, Claiming $7,500-$7,500, 3-Year-Olds &...
Assiniboia Downs Entries, Monday

1st_$14,700, alc opt cl, 3YO up F&M, 5½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
Wyoming Downs Results Combined Saturday

1st_$4,000, , 2YO, , clear. Off 1:07. Time 1:77.26. Fast. Scratched_Wyo Outlaw Brandy. Also Ran_Turbo Flash, Ocean Deep, Turbo Jo. Exacta (2-5) paid $70.20. Quinella (2-5) paid $26.60. $1 Superfecta (2-5-7-4) paid $227.20. $1 Trifecta (2-5-7) paid $77.80. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved. 2nd_$3,000, trl, 2YO, ,...
Delta Downs Entries, Thursday

1st_$10,000, mdn cl $5,000-$5,000, 2YO, 2½f. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
BC-Results Assiniboia Downs-5-Add

5th_$12,844, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 6f, clear. Off 9:42. Time 1:15.60. Fast. Also Ran_Devils Time, Gs Poppy's Warrior, Nothinbutablur, Runaway Hurricane, Amma's Star. $0.2 Pick 3 (3-6-4) 3 Correct Paid $10.83. $0.2 Triactor (4-2-5) paid $6.26. $1 Exactor (4-2) paid $12.95. Quinella (2-4) paid $27.80. $0.2 Superfecta (4-2-5-1) paid $23.68. TOT $757,359.
Today in sports history: July 12

In 1975, Tom Watson wins an 18-hole playoff by one stroke over Jack Newton to win the British Open at Carnoustie Golf Links in Scotland. See more sports moments from this date:
ECM PADRES REPORT: MLB DRAFT 2021 EDITION - DAY ONE

July 11, 2021 (Denver) - ECM Sports took last year's draft off, but this year, we’re back with more coverage of new, young future Padres. The Padres only had one pick today, so click the cut to see who it is and be on the lookout for any East County high school or San Diego State/East County college kids going pro.
Finger Lakes Entries, Monday July 19th, 2021

PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Thin Legs , 120M. Davila, Jr.x-x-xJames Acquilano5/1. 2She's a Tripp , 120A. Worrie4-x-xJeremiah Englehart9/5. 5Cruzin Carter , 120J. Davila, Jr.5-x-xJeffrey Englehart7/5. 2nd-$12,600, Claiming $5,000-$5,000, 3-Year-Olds & Up Fillies and Mares, Five and One Half Furlongs. PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Party Dress (L), 122C. Camilo6-4-6Dylan...

