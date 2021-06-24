Churchill Downs Entries, Saturday June 26th, 2021
PPHorse (Med Code), Wt.JockeyLast 3TrainerOdds. 1Partner's Hope (L), 118R. Albarado3-9-3Kenneth McPeek5/1. 2Sully's Bro (L), 118B. Hernandez, Jr.5-x-xIan Wilkes20/1. 3Flint Ridge (L), 118A. Beschizzax-x-xJoe Sharp6/1. 4Cool Quest (L), 118D. Van Dykex-x-xBrian Lynch5/1. 5Absolute Chaos (L), 118T. Gaffalione3-5-8James DiVito12/1. 6Engrave (L), 118F. Geroux2-3-2Paulo Lobo6/1. 7Istan Gold (L), 124C. Diazx-x-xTommy Short20/1. 8Atoka (L),...www.midfloridanewspapers.com
Comments / 0