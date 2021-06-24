Watch the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Live
It’s Travis Scott’s (Astro)world, and we’re just living in it. The rapper is on fire lately: he was recently honored at the Parsons Benefit in New York City, his latest album Utopia is set to be released soon, he was just featured in the second issue of the Bottega Veneta zine, and he looks to be back with Kylie Jenner. On top of all that, Scott and Dior have collaborated on Dior’s latest men’s summer 2022 collection set to be unveiled on June 25.www.crfashionbook.com
