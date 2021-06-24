Watch the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Live

All products featured on GQ are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Sneakers are about as democratic as fashion gets: You definitely own a couple pairs, and so does your grandma. But sneaker culture—the rapidly expanding ecosystem populated by hyped-up collabs, $800 high-fashion shoes, and billion-dollar resale platforms—can often feel impenetrable. Every week brings a new gotta-have-it shoe or three—and a series of digital moans from the would-be buyers (and resale flippers) who missed out. It’s enough to make anyone dig their hard-bottomed dress shoes out of the back of the closet.