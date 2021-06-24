Cancel
Watch the Dior Men’s Spring/Summer 2022 Collection Live

By Catharine Malzahn
crfashionbook.com
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s Travis Scott’s (Astro)world, and we’re just living in it. The rapper is on fire lately: he was recently honored at the Parsons Benefit in New York City, his latest album Utopia is set to be released soon, he was just featured in the second issue of the Bottega Veneta zine, and he looks to be back with Kylie Jenner. On top of all that, Scott and Dior have collaborated on Dior’s latest men’s summer 2022 collection set to be unveiled on June 25.

