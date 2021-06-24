Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Issues First Sustainability Bonds in Agency’s History

Are you a resident of Douglas County with the desire to be a community voice as the County explores the public health services needs of its residents and business community?. If your answer is yes, please consider applying to serve on the Public Health Advisory Committee and provide invaluable citizen and business input and perspective to the Board of County Commissioners. Members of this nine-person board will be appointed by the Board of Douglas County Commissioners. Applications must be received by July 27, 2021.