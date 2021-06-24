Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Issues First Sustainability Bonds in Agency’s History
Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Issues First Sustainability Bonds in. Will support energy efficient affordable housing in Frederick County. NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (June 24, 2021) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt announced the issuance of the first ever ‘Sustainability Bonds’ to be sold by the department. The department’s bond-issuing entity, the Community Development Administration, issued approximately $13.6 million in Sustainability Bonds; proceeds of the bond sale will support energy efficient affordable housing in Frederick County.news.maryland.gov
Comments / 0