Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Issues First Sustainability Bonds in Agency’s History

maryland.gov
 19 days ago

Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Issues First Sustainability Bonds in. Will support energy efficient affordable housing in Frederick County. NEW CARROLLTON, Md. (June 24, 2021) – Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt announced the issuance of the first ever ‘Sustainability Bonds’ to be sold by the department. The department’s bond-issuing entity, the Community Development Administration, issued approximately $13.6 million in Sustainability Bonds; proceeds of the bond sale will support energy efficient affordable housing in Frederick County.

news.maryland.gov

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Maryland State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Affordable Housing#Epa Watersense#Sustainability Bonds#Energy Star Certification#Rental Housing Works
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
News Break
Economy
News Break
Housing
News Break
Real Estate
News Break
EPA
Related
Maryland Statemultihousingnews.com

Suburban Maryland Community Trades for $42M

The Portabello Apartments, a 254-unit community in the Washington, D.C. suburb of Oxon Hill, Md., has sold for $42 million. The property changed hands in an off-market transaction facilitated by Eastern Union. Following the sale, the asset at 6441 Livingston Road was rebranded as Spark Oxon Hill. The 12-acre property...
Real Estatestate.nj.us

Governor Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Oliver Highlight Historic Housing Affordability and Housing Security Investments in FY2022 Budget

Administration Invests Over $200 million to Implement Comprehensive Housing Affordability Strategy. Over $2 billion in Federal Funds Will Also Support Housing and Assistance Programs. TRENTON – Governor Phil Murphy and Lieutenant Governor Sheila Oliver believe that expanding access to safe and affordable housing is a critical part of building a...
Politicsktoo.org

Haines debates banning yurts as permanent structures

Haines has grappled with the question since at least 2013: Should yurts be considered permanent housing? Right now, they’re allowed — as long as they’re fixed to a permanent foundation. But recently Haines’ planning committee recommended prohibiting them as permanent structures. Existing ones would be grandfathered in. But going forward,...
Fairfax County, VArestonnow.com

Fairfax County board requests “comprehensive review” of COVID-19 response

Fairfax County will conduct a “comprehensive review” of the county’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic. At today’s (July 13) Board of Supervisors meeting, Chairman Jeff McKay proposed as a board matter to have County Executive Bryan Hill review how county agencies responded to the challenges of the pandemic, how operations were affected, and how operational changes impacted the community.
Grand Forks, NDKNOX News Radio

No major changes for GF recycling

After tossing out a couple of surveys – and putting the contract out for bid – the Grand Forks council is not recommending any changes in the current recycling program. City Administrator Todd Feland says both an online and scientific survey suggests residents are generally satisfied with the current curbside recycling and garbage collection program.
Douglas County, COdouglas.co.us

Help guide the future of local public health services delivery in Douglas County

Are you a resident of Douglas County with the desire to be a community voice as the County explores the public health services needs of its residents and business community?. If your answer is yes, please consider applying to serve on the Public Health Advisory Committee and provide invaluable citizen and business input and perspective to the Board of County Commissioners. Members of this nine-person board will be appointed by the Board of Douglas County Commissioners. Applications must be received by July 27, 2021.
EconomyKinston Free Press

How to tell if a community is growing, Urban Institute's Brett Theodos shares insight

The term growth is widely known, but often hard to define and measure when applied to communities and their economies. Brett Theodos, a senior fellow and director of the Community Economic Development Hub at the Urban Institute, answers big picture questions about community growth, its indicators and how its changing. He also debunks some common misconceptions about the topic.
PoliticsShropshire Star

Parish development plan set to be formally adopted

A new development plan drawn up by a parish council and community volunteers is set to be formally adopted. The neighbourhood plan for Stoke Upon Tern was backed by residents in a referendum earlier this year, meaning Shropshire Council must now grant approval for it to form part of the statutory development plan for the area.
Forest City, NCDigital Courier

Covid housing assistance still available

FOREST CITY — The Housing Opportunities and Prevention of Eviction (HOPE) Program still has funds available, and leaders of social service departments are concerned that many people are still not aware that they could qualify for assistance. HOPE is part of a statewide effort to address renter needs due to...
New York City, NYbkreader.com

Bedford-Church African Burial Ground Coalition Aims to Stop Development, Educate Community on Flatbush History

A vacant lot in Flatbush once used as a burial ground for African slaves has become a hot spot for community engagement and historical education over the past few months. The lot, at the corner of Bedford Avenue and Church Avenue, has been vacant since 2015. It is adjacent to the Erasmus Hall Educational Campus and was the site of the Flatbush District No. 1 School, P.S. 90 and the Beth Rivkah Institute.
donaldsonvillechief.com

Ascension Parish provides access to Unified Land Development Code

Land development in Ascension Parish has been a much discussed and debated topic lately, both at meetings and in the community. In another effort to make government more open and transparent, Ascension Parish President Clint Cointment has made it easier to see and understand the rules in place that everyone must follow to develop property in the parish.
Selma, ALYellowhammer News

A catalyst for community development: Selma’s Arsenal Place

A renovated building is helping change lives in Selma and Alabama’s Black Belt. Since its creation in 2014 as Selma’s first business incubator, the nonprofit Arsenal Place has worked to help startup businesses get off the ground and running. Now, the organization has expanded its presence and impact in a...
Real EstateWINKNEWS.com

Realtor groups seek to get affordable housing initiative on 2022 ballot

Realtors in Florida are launching a petition to put a proposed constitutional amendment on the 2022 ballot that would provide money for affordable housing programs. The group of Realtors funneled $5 million to the political committee Floridians for Housing while the National Association of Realtors chipped in another $3 million.
Chester, CAPlumas County News

Caltrans awards sustainable communities grant for Chester’s Main Street

The Caltrans Division of Transportation Planning is awarding a Sustainable Communities planning grant to the Plumas County Transportation Commission for Chester’s Main Street. The grant title is “State Route 36 Chester Complete Streets and Context Sensitive Streetscape Plan.”. For the past three years, a team that includes Almanor Recreation and...
Sun Prairie, WIhngnews.com

Scott Semroc named city's first Sustainability Coordinator

The City of Sun Prairie recently announced Scott Semroc as the city’s new Sustainability Coordinator. The role, in the city administrator’s office, will accelerate the city’s progress in its sustainability efforts. Semroc is the first to serve in this new position, which originated as one of the recommendations from the Sustainability Report completed by the City of Sun Prairie Task Force on Sustainability.
Chicago, ILaudacy.com

Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development adds new design committee

CHICAGO (WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- Chicago’s Department of Planning and Development has added a new layer of outside experts to weigh in on major projects. The Committee on Design, appointed by the Department of Planning and Development, is made up of two dozen unpaid members, including architects, artists, academics and real estate professionals. They’ll review major developments and will be an extra set of eyes - or 24 sets - for projects that already need approval from department staff, the Chicago City Council and, in some cases, the Chicago Plan Commission.

Comments / 0

Community Policy