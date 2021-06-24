Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

The Intense SEALS Training Kevin Hart Did for Borderlands Movie

TVOvermind
 19 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne thing Kevin Hart usually shows in any movie is that he’s in shape, but in Borderlands it’s likely that he’ll be jacked and ready to show his action chops in a big way. It’s sounding as though this movie won’t be the same as every other movie, or close to every other movie, that Hart has starred in since he won’t be given the chance to be the funny guy he usually turns out to be. There might be a few humorous or even funny moments in the movie, but it does appear that he’ll be going full-action mode for Borderlands as he takes on the role of Roland, an ex-military figure that will be one of the main characters of the story. To make things even better he trained with Navy SEALs for this role, which isn’t bound to impress a lot of people unless they’ve ever seen the hellish workouts that SEALs tend to go through at times. Given that the Navy SEALs are an elite fighting force it’s not hard to think that a lot of them push their bodies past the usual limits that many people might consider sane.

www.tvovermind.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kevin Hart
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Navy Seals#Borderlands Movie#Hobbit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
United States Navy
News Break
Funny Moments
News Break
Movies
News Break
Celebrities
Related
CelebritiesPosted by
CinemaBlend

How HGTV's Property Brothers Helped Kevin Hart Thank The Trainer Who Was Vital To His Recovery After Accident

Hollywood is full of celebrities that have set themselves up as unapproachable to anyone looking to have a good day, though it can thankfully be just as easy to find kind celebrities among the jaded ones. Kevin Hart is one of Hollywood’s most popular comedic actors, on top of being just an all around nice guy. It was no laughing matter when Hart was in a pretty serious accident almost two years ago, though, but he has his trainer to thank for his fairly quick and impressive recovery. Hart, being the great guy he is, gave a huge thank you to his trainer for helping him walk again after the accident, and HGTV’s Property Brothers stars helped in a big way.
CelebritiesTODAY.com

Kevin Hart thanks trainer who helped him walk again with home renovation

Kevin Hart's trainer fixed him up, so the comedian is returning the favor. Hart, who suffered serious back injuries in a 2019 car accident, will honor his trainer and friend Ron, aka “Boss,” by renovating part of his home in an upcoming episode of the HGTV series “Celebrity IOU,” in which celebrities refurbish the homes of people in their lives.
Moviesthenerdstash.com

Kevin Hart Promises Jumanji 4 May Still Come

The Jumanji series has met with major popularity in recent times, and its sentient board game has been gaining popularity. So why not add another installment? Kevin Hart, a star of the most recent iterations, promises another movie can still happen: Jumanji 4. Jumanji 4 is Still Happening, Says Actor...
Georgia StateHuron Daily Tribune

Georgia native plays Kevin Hart's mom in new Netflix movie

COLUMBUS, Ga. (AP) — Striving for three decades to receive a named role in a major film production, Columbus native Thedra Porter has reached that goal in a movie featuring one of Hollywood’s most popular stars. Porter plays Kevin Hart’s mother in “Fatherhood,” a dramatic comedy based on a true...
CelebritiesWBAL Radio

Get revved up for Kevin Hart and his buds in 'Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew'

Today, arguably the hardest-working man in showbiz, Kevin Hart, launches his new show on the Motor Trend app. Kevin Hart's Muscle Car Crew has the stand-up comedian, actor and car enthusiast joining his comic pals who tour as the Plastic Cup Boyz, as they drive deep into the world of classic cars. The cast includes Will "Spank" Horton, John "Burgandee" Clausell, Kevin's trainer Ronald "Boss" Everline, Joey "Dubb" Wells, and co-executive producer Harry Ratchford.
Celebritieslincolnnewsnow.com

Kevin Hart teaches his daughter how to drive

Kevin Hart is teaching his 16-year-old daughter how to drive. The Hollywood star - who turns 42 on Tuesday (07.06.21) - has revealed via Instagram that he's helping his daughter Heaven to learn to drive, posting a selfie of himself in the passenger seat and Heaven behind the wheel of a car.
Combat SportsTVOvermind

Check Out This Super Intense John Wick 4 Training Video

If one is going to be taking on a role in a John Wick movie there are definitely a few things that need to be understood, and one of the most important is that the training is going to be intense. It’s justified in a big way though as Shamier Anderson has been finding out since the movie is demanding that there be top-level combatants that can slug it out with one another in a constant bid to be the best assassin out there. The one thing about this particular story is that John Wick IS the best, and every assassin in the movie would likely give up just about anything to be the one to take Wick out. Given the level of intensity that Keanu Reeves has been said to bring to these movies, it’s fair to say that those that are acting with him in any action scene need to be just as dedicated to their training to make it work. That makes sense really, since it doesn’t pay to have someone that’s been training their butt off go up against someone that gives a lackluster performance.
MoviesBattalion Texas AM

“Fatherhood” another classy performance from Kevin Hart

The king of comedy Kevin Hart brings out his sentimental side in the recent Netflix original release, “Fatherhood.” As a newly widowed father, Hart’s character Matthew Logelin goes through a series of milestones as a single dad by taking care of his daughter Maddy Logelin, played by Melody Hurd. Directed by Paul Weitz, “Fatherhood” was released on June 18 and is based on “Two Kisses for Maddy: A Memoir of Loss & Love," written by Matt Logelin.
Celebritiesfox29.com

Kevin Hart turns 42: Celebrate the comedian’s birthday with these free-to-stream titles on Tubi

LOS ANGELES - Comedian and actor Kevin Hart turns 42 on July 6. Hart has become one of America’s favorite funny guys in what seems to be a meteoric rise to fame starting in the early 2000s with his comedy tours which included "I’m a Little Grown Man" and "Seriously Funny," which was followed by two more comedy features that debuted in movie theaters. Those included "Laugh at My Pain," and "Let Me Explain."
MoviesMovieWeb

Patrick Wilson Shares Intense Aquaman 2 Training Video

Aquaman star Patrick Wilson is training hard to take on Jason Momoa's titular superhero in the upcoming sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. The actor, who will reprise the role of Orm AKA Ocean Master in the DC follow-up, shared a clip of his weightlifting regime, and Wilson is clearly ready to once again go toe-to-toe with Momoa's behemoth King of Atlantis.
Celebritiesarcamax.com

Kevin Hart says he 'loves life' as he celebrates birthday

Kevin Hart started drinking at 10am as he celebrated his 42nd birthday on Tuesday (07.06.21). The Hollywood star took to Instagram as he enjoyed his latest birthday, revealing he was happy to throw caution to the wind on the landmark occasion. Alongside a photo of himself with a drink in...
Celebritiespraisebaltimore.com

Happy Birthday Kevin Hart! All The Times He Showed Us Family Is Everything [Photos]

Happy birthday to Kevin Hart. Comedian, actor & entrepreneur turns 42 today. Early in 2020, Kevin and wife, Eniko Hart have welcomed in the newest addition of the family, Kaori Mai Hart. The comedian’s wife posted on social media confirming that their daughter has arrived. Hart has been known to light up a room with his sense of humor but he is nothing without family!

Comments / 0

Community Policy