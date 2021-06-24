The Case Study Of Vanitas Release Date, Characters And Plot - What We Know So Far

Avid manga readers have probably picked up, or at least heard of, "The Case Study of Vanitas." Set in 19th century Paris, the story's use of steampunk has produced gorgeous and unique art that puts one in mind of the ever-popular "Black Butler." However, the aesthetic isn't the only thing that makes this story interesting. Created by Jun Mochizuki ("Pandora Heart"), "Case Study" follows Noé Archiviste as he aids Vanitas on his journey to help vampires from giving into their predatory nature. It is not an easy task though, as danger lurks in every corner and a force called the Charlatan tries to corrupt the vampires before they can be saved. The series has appeared in Square Enix's "Monthly Gangan Joker" since 2015, and has since produced 8 volumes.