Hugh Bailey: On questions of race, history repeats itself
We know now what a certain segment of the population was doing last summer as the rest of the country was talking about race. They were seething. The best way to make sense of the current frenzy over Critical Race Theory — a phrase that’s being used as a catch-all for any race-related talk some activists don’t like — is to recognize it as an inevitable backlash to whatever progress was made last year in taking on the nation’s longstanding racial wounds.www.ctpost.com
