F9 Star Tyrese Gibson Wants A Crossover With This Blockbuster Franchise

By Bethy Squires
Looper
Looper
 19 days ago
The "Fast and Furious" franchise has slowly (and sometimes not so slowly) been expanding the borders of its reality. One quarter-mile at a time, the movies get more and more fantastical. Do you remember when they were about low-level street racers stealing DVD players? Now they're in space. The "Fast"...

From superhero blockbusters to binge-worthy shows, Looper provides endless entertainment for pop culture enthusiasts of all ages.

